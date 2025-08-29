Fenerbahçe announced Friday that Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has parted ways with the club, just two days after the Turkish giants were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League playoffs by Benfica.

The decision abruptly ends Mourinho’s brief, eventful tenure in Istanbul, a stint that began in June 2024 amid fanfare and expectations of ending a decade-long Süper Lig title drought. In a statement, the club thanked Mourinho for his service and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Mourinho, 62, arrived at Chobani Stadium hailed as the “Special One,” with thousands of supporters greeting him with flares, chants, and euphoria.

His resume, including two UEFA Champions League titles with Porto and Inter Milan, three Premier League championships with Chelsea and domestic trophies at Real Madrid and Manchester United, made him the marquee appointment for Fenerbahçe’s quest to dethrone rivals Galatasaray.

Yet, the promise of silverware never materialized.

Fenerbahçe finished second in the 2024-25 Süper Lig, 11 points behind Galatasaray and were eliminated from the Turkish Cup in the quarterfinals after a 2-1 loss to their Istanbul rivals.

Their Europa League campaign ended in the round of 16 at the hands of Rangers.

Across 62 matches, Mourinho recorded 37 victories, a 59.7% win rate – respectable, but falling short of the lofty expectations attached to his high-profile appointment.

The final blow came in the Champions League playoffs against Benfica.

After a competitive first leg in Lisbon and a frustrating draw at home on Wednesday, Fenerbahçe failed to reach the revamped league phase, a result carrying both financial and reputational consequences.

Reports indicate that Mourinho’s public criticisms of the club’s transfer policies and squad depth exacerbated tensions, contributing to the swift decision to terminate his contract.

Mourinho’s time in Istanbul was also marked by controversy, in line with his fiery reputation.

During the Turkish Cup quarterfinal loss to Galatasaray in April, he grabbed the face of rival coach Okan Buruk, an incident that went viral.

He faced fines from the Turkish Football Federation for comments deemed “contrary to sporting ethics,” including accusations of referee bias.

Another derby saw him criticize Galatasaray’s staff for allegedly influencing officials, resulting in a two-match touchline ban.

These episodes, though familiar to Mourinho’s career-long pattern of creating an “us versus the world” mentality, contributed to a strained atmosphere within the club.

The timing of Mourinho’s departure coincides with a managerial shakeup across Istanbul, as crosstown rivals Beşiktaş also dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after failing to qualify for the UEFA Conference League.

Fenerbahçe president Ali Koc, who had earlier vowed to provide Mourinho stability despite last season’s disappointment, ultimately reversed course under mounting pressure from the board and fans.

Speculation about his next move has already begun, with potential returns to the Premier League – possibly at Newcastle United or even Manchester United – being widely discussed.

As Fenerbahçe readies for their Süper Lig clash with Gençlerbirliği, the search for a new manager is underway, with interim solutions likely and names such as former Fenerbahçe coaches İsmail Kartal, Ersun Yanal or international figures like Antonio Conte mentioned in media reports.

For Mourinho, the Istanbul chapter adds to a string of high-profile exits, from Tottenham in 2021 to Roma in 2024, but his legacy as one of football’s greatest managers remains untouched, with 26 major trophies across four countries.