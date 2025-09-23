Fenerbahçe embark on their 2025-26 UEFA Europa League journey on Wednesday night with a trip to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb at Stadion Maksimir.

Under Domenico Tedesco, the Turkish giants aim to begin their European campaign with authority, seeking redemption after a mixed start to the domestic season, which has seen them draw their last two Süper Lig matches.

European path so far

This season, Fenerbahçe began in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, where they overcame Dutch side Feyenoord to reach the playoffs.

There, a tie against Portugal’s Benfica ended in elimination, pushing the Yellow Canaries into the Europa League.

Wednesday’s clash marks their first test in Europe’s second-tier tournament this season, where they hope to establish momentum early.

Uphill task

Fenerbahçe will be without key playmaker Anderson Talisca, suspended after receiving a red card in the Benfica playoff and Colombian forward Jhon Duran, sidelined with a head injury until early October.

Marco Asensio, who opened his scoring account in the draw with Kasımpaşa, is expected to start and lead the attacking line.

Meanwhile, Edson Alvarez is a fitness doubt due to a muscle issue.

Dinamo Zagreb come into the match in strong form domestically, leading the Croatian league with five wins, one draw and one loss from seven games.

The hosts are dealing with a few absences as well: Raul Torrente remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel is out with a muscle problem and Sergi Dominguez is doubtful.

Miha Zajc faces a late fitness test.

Croatian striker Sandro Kulenovic has already netted five goals this season, mostly coming off the bench and will be a key threat for the home side.

History at play

This will be the third official European meeting between Fenerbahçe and Dinamo Zagreb.

Their previous encounters came in the 2018-19 Europa League group stage, when Zagreb cruised to a 4-1 victory in Croatia before a 0-0 draw in Istanbul.

That season, Dinamo topped the group while Fenerbahçe finished second.

Across 291 European matches, Fenerbahçe have recorded 114 wins, 114 losses and 62 draws, scoring 397 goals and conceding 412.

In the Europa League competition, specifically – previously the UEFA Cup – Fenerbahçe have played 148 matches, winning 64, drawing 38 and losing 46, with 208 goals scored and 187 conceded.

Since the rebranding to the Europa League, the Yellow Canaries have played 94 matches, winning 46, drawing 28 and losing 20, scoring 136 and conceding 96.

In addition, Fenerbahçe remain unbeaten in their last four away Europa League matches, a streak last bettered during the 2012-13 semi-final run.

Dinamo Zagreb, historically dominant in Croatian football, finished second in the domestic league last season after seven consecutive championships.

Their European pedigree is strong: they have lost just two of 19 Europa League group-stage games since December 2014, registering 10 clean sheets and advancing deep in multiple seasons, including narrowly losing to Sevilla in the 2021-22 knockout play-offs.

Squad and strategy

Fenerbahçe’s UEFA roster for the match includes Ederson, İrfan Can Eğribayat, Tarık Çetin, Çağlar Söyüncü, Yiğit Efe Demir, Mert Müldür, Jayden Oosterwolde, Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, Archie Brown, İsmail Yüksek, Fred, Edson Alvarez, İrfan Can Kahveci, Sebastian Szymanski, Oğuz Aydın, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Marco Asensio, Youssef En-Nesyri, Dorgeles Nene, Cenk Tosun anderson Talisca and Jhon Duran.

Tedesco’s side will likely approach the game cautiously, balancing defensive solidity with rapid transitions, particularly exploiting the flanks where Dinamo’s occasional defensive lapses can be targeted.

With key absences, creativity in midfield and finishing efficiency will be crucial.

Stakes and outlook

Fenerbahçe are under pressure to perform, both in Europe and domestically.

With Galatasaray already six points clear in the Süper Lig, the Europa League offers one of the clearest paths to silverware.

Dinamo Zagreb, seeking to reassert their domestic and European dominance, will be formidable at home, backed by a record of consistency in group-stage European matches.