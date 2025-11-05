Fenerbahçe head into a crucial Europa League test Thursday night, visiting Czech powerhouse Viktoria Plzen at Mesta Stadium as both teams chase the knockout phase automatic qualification.

Kickoff is set for 23:00 Turkish time.

After a stuttering start in Europe with a 3-1 loss at Dinamo Zagreb, Domenico Tedesco’s men have rediscovered their rhythm.

The Yellow Canaries have since defeated Nice (2-1) and Stuttgart (1-0), combining disciplined defending with a fluid, fast-breaking attack.

Sitting just one point behind Plzen, a win would lift them to nine points and potentially seal early qualification to the knockout rounds – a crucial target for Tedesco’s first European campaign with Fenerbahçe.

Domestically, the Yellow Canaries are flying high after their 3-2 derby victory over Beşiktaş last weekend – a statement win that extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches across all competitions (six wins, one draw).

The team’s confidence, coupled with a sharpened attacking edge, makes them one of the most balanced sides in Türkiye this season.

Tedesco’s tactical setup emphasizes controlled pressing and wide attacking play, a strategy that has brought the best out of winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

The Turkish international has been the club’s standout performer in Europe, scoring three of Fenerbahçe’s four Europa League goals so far.

His quick feet and composure in front of goal have turned him into a reliable match-winner.

Meanwhile, summer signing Jhon Duran, who scored the late derby winner, could be handed a starting role as Tedesco looks for fresh firepower up front.

The squad travels to Plzen at nearly full strength.

Only Irfan Can Kahveci and Cenk Tosun remain unavailable due to internal suspensions, while Mert Hakan Yandaş is still working toward full match fitness.

The rest of the UEFA-listed squad is ready for action – a rare luxury at this stage of the season.

For Fenerbahçe fans, this fixture evokes fond memories of 2013 – one of the club’s greatest European runs.

Under Aykut Kocaman, Fenerbahçe defeated Plzen in the round of 16, winning 1-0 away through Pierre Webo’s strike before drawing 1-1 in Istanbul to advance to the semifinals.

Twelve years later, the stage feels familiar: a disciplined Fenerbahçe side with momentum, a motivated Czech opponent and the scent of opportunity in the air.

Viktoria Plzen, however, are not to be underestimated. Since appointing Martin Hysky in October, the Czech club has been rejuvenated.

They have won five straight matches across all competitions – three in the league, one in the domestic cup and one in Europe – scoring 13 goals and conceding just twice in that span. Their 3-0 rout of Malmo and 2-1 win at Roma have reaffirmed their European credentials.

Plzen currently sit fourth in the Czech First League, 25 points from 14 matches and are riding high on confidence.

Hysky’s team thrives on structured defense and dynamic counterattacks.

Nigerian striker Rafiu Durosinmi leads their scoring charts with 11 goals, while Ghanaian forward Prince Kwabena Adu has found the net six times, including in each of his last three outings. Veteran forward Matej Vydra, though sidelined with an ankle injury, remains a key absentee.

Lukas Hejda’s absence from the Europa squad and Jan Kopic’s knee problem further thin Plzen’s depth, but the team’s collective cohesion has masked individual gaps effectively.

Plzen’s home record in Europe is formidable – 11 wins in their last 14 Europa League matches at Mesta Stadium.

However, both of their recent defeats came within the past five home fixtures, hinting at vulnerability against teams that play direct, transition-heavy football – precisely Fenerbahçe’s style under Tedesco.

Historically, Plzen have never beaten a Turkish side in UEFA competition, with two draws and two defeats from four encounters.

This will be Fenerbahçe’s 294th European appearance and their 152nd in the Europa League, where they boast 66 wins, 38 draws and 47 losses.

Against Czech opponents, they’ve played 15 times – winning six, drawing two and losing seven – with recent meetings showing marked improvement.

The Canaries’ last trip to the Czech Republic ended in triumph, a 2-1 victory at Slavia Prague in 2022.