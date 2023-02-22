It has been almost a decade since Fenerbahçe clinched the Süper Lig title and this season, they are very much well positioned to break the jinx considering the pressure that they are continuously exerting on the current log leaders and city archrivals Galatasaray.

Straining to crack the championship code after blowing their lead at the top of the league after returning from the World Cup hiatus, Fenerbahçe are also putting in a diligent effort to get their signings precisely on target.

Earlier this season, the Yellow Canaries had been keenly eyeing the prospect of bringing a striker to Kadiköy, yet the remarkable recuperation of their injured attacking midfielder Joao Pedro put these plans on hold.

During the winter transfer window, the Istanbul side sought to strengthen their defensive capabilities, bringing in defenders Samet Akaydın and Jayden Oosterwolde, yet, their search for a temporary solution to bolster their attacking prowess was abated when they discovered a hidden solution within the team itself.

A heavy sigh of relief swept through the club when Joao Pedro, the Brazilian-born Italian striker who had been sidelined due to a knee injury sustained during a friendly match against Rayo Vallecano on Nov. 30, 2022, made a full recovery.

Pedro had the opportunity to grace the field with his presence for a quarter of an hour during the friendly match on Saturday, where the Yellow Canaries trounced Fatih Karagümrük 4-2.

Seeing Pedro's remarkable physical recovery and his potential to contribute significantly to the team, coach Jorge Jesus has astutely informed the club's management that he does not require a striker, and thus the Yellow Canaries will instead focus their attention on reinforcing their wing positions.

It is noteworthy that Joao has only been able to find the back of the net twice and provide 1 assist this season in his 15 official matches but last season he converted 13 shots on goal and assisted 4 times in 39 games.

Moura reports

With their club's focus on bolstering their wingers, Fenerbahçe have set their sights on Tottenham Hotspur's out-of-favor Brazilian winger Lucas Moura, whose contract expires at the end of the season and is no longer being extended by the London side.

The Yellow Canaries thus have a distinct edge in the race to sign Moura, as the latter will be seeking a new club once his contract with the English Premier League expires at the end of the season.

Rumors have been rife that Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe, are swiftly concluding negotiations for a three-year contract with Moura, ensuring his imminent transition to Turkish shores.

Moura, 30, has spent the last five years in London having joined the club from Ligue 1 giants PSG in January 2018.

He has gone on to play 213 times in all competitions for the North London side – having a hand in 65 goals but due to the decision made not to renew his contract, he will have to make a move at the end of the season.

He has been at the bottom of the pecking order behind the likes of Son Heung-min, Deki Kulusevski, Richarlison and new signing Arnaut Danjuma due to the fact that his season so far has been ravaged by injury.

He had just 11 appearances in both league and cup, starting only twice – in the Champions League. He has played nine times in the Premier League but all nine outings have come from the bench.

Regardless, Fenerbahçe have decided to make this low-risk move and even with the transfer window closing, it is claimed they are set to add Moura to their squad "immediately" with a three-year deal worth around 43,000 pounds a week on the table.

For the Turkish Süper Lig giants, the move is one they cannot afford to let go considering its favorable terms, and for the player, it is right that he probably leaves the club considering the reduction of his importance to the club despite being a loyal servant to the club, serving the Spurs for five years and being a darling to the London club's fans.

Injuries have begun to ramp up and with Danjuma joining on a loan-to-buy basis, the need for Moura is less and if he has the choice to go to a club he wants to join – why should Spurs stop him as he will go on a free in the summer, anyway.