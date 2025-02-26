Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe have issued a strong rebuttal following Jose Mourinho's post-derby comments, which have sparked a major controversy.

The club insists that the words of their Technical Director were taken out of context and deliberately distorted, dismissing any suggestion of racism.

In a statement, Fenerbahçe said, “This clarification is necessary after comments made by Jose Mourinho following the match against Galatasaray. His words, which described the opposing team’s technical staff’s extreme reactions to the referee’s decisions, are in no way racist. To portray them as such is a malicious attempt to manipulate the situation and distract from the game. We will pursue legal action against this unfounded slander.”

Mourinho to take legal action

Mourinho, unaccustomed to controversy, is now preparing to file a lawsuit against Galatasaray.

According to HT Spor’s Esra Köse, the Portuguese coach is consulting with his legal team to challenge the accusations of racism.

The incident, which followed a goalless draw in the Istanbul derby, has caused a media firestorm.

Mourinho’s comment about Galatasaray’s bench “jumping like monkeys” was swiftly condemned by the Lions, who accused him of racism and vowed to take the matter to UEFA and FIFA.

Fenerbahçe, however, has dismissed these claims, suggesting a deliberate misrepresentation of the facts.

Racism or misunderstanding?

Legal experts are now weighing in on whether Mourinho’s remarks cross a legal line.

Sports law specialist Hüseyin Karaahmetoğlu believes the comment, while inappropriate, does not constitute racism.

“It's a figurative expression, similar to saying someone ‘runs like a cheetah.’ It may be ethically questionable, but it doesn’t legally qualify as racist under Turkish law,” he explained.

Human rights lawyer Orhan Kemal Cengiz agreed, adding that while Mourinho's words were offensive, they do not meet the criteria for racial discrimination under Turkish law. "This could be pursued as a civil case, likely under defamation, rather than a criminal one."

Criminal law professor Dr. Devrim Güngör pointed out that Mourinho's remarks were made in the heat of the moment, driven by the intensity of the match. “In context, they should not lead to criminal liability,” he said.

Potential sanctions

Though legal experts are divided on whether Mourinho’s comment was racist, sports law professional Emin Özkurt believes he could still face a suspension for offensive language. "Under Turkish Football Federation (TFF) guidelines, this is more likely to be considered insult or defamation, not racism. Mourinho could face a three-match ban," Özkurt stated.

However, Özkurt dismissed Galatasaray’s intent to escalate the case internationally, stating, “This is a matter for the TFF’s disciplinary committee, not UEFA or FIFA. Galatasaray has no legal grounds for an international complaint.”