Fenerbahçe are pulling out all the stops to sign Turkish winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu in what could be one of the summer’s blockbuster transfers, as the club eyes Champions League glory with a reinforced, title-hungry squad.

The 26-year-old former Galatasaray star, now at Benfica, has emerged as Jose Mourinho’s top pick to fortify the left flank ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

After a standout season in Portugal, Aktürkoğlu fits the bill: electric pace, European experience, and deep Süper Lig roots.

But bringing him home is proving anything but straightforward.

Deal agreed, but Benfica stand firm

Fenerbahçe has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Aktürkoğlu – 4.5-5 million euros ($5.2 million-$5.8 million) per year over four to five years, bonuses included. Yet the real battle lies in Lisbon.

Benfica paid 12 million euros for the winger last September and initially set his release at 60 million euros.

Fenerbahçe countered Benfica’s 30 million euros valuation with a bid closer to 15 million euros.

With Benfica’s Bruma sidelined long-term, and no replacement yet in sight, the Portuguese side is hesitant to part ways.

Fenerbahçe’s delegation, including President Ali Koç and director Hakan Safi, traveled to Portugal over the weekend, hoping to bridge the gap in talks.

Safi met directly with Benfica president Rui Costa, aiming to lower the fee to around 20-25 million euros – a price Benfica may settle on if they sign Feyenoord's Anis Hadji Moussa.

Conflicting signals from Aktürkoğlu’s camp

While Fenerbahçe is confident in the player’s interest, Turkish outlet Fotomaç reported hesitancy on Aktürkoğlu’s end about returning to the Süper Lig.

Other reports, however, claim he’s fully on board.

This ambiguity is complicating talks just as the clock ticks toward the Champions League deadline. For Fenerbahçe, time is gold.

Galatasaray still in the picture

Galatasaray may not be in the transfer room, but their presence lingers.

The Istanbul giants included a 10% profit clause in Aktürkoğlu’s sale to Benfica. Any deal over 12 million euros ensures a tidy windfall for their archrivals – fueling already fierce tensions.

Beşiktaş has also entered the race, reportedly offering a 25 million euros package and banking on Aktürkoğlu’s friendship with their latest addition, Orkun Kökçü. Still, Fenerbahçe’s aggressive approach gives them a noticeable edge.

Player built for Mourinho’s system

Born in Kocaeli, Aktürkoğlu dazzled for Galatasaray with 46 goals and 42 assists in 179 appearances between 2020 and 2024.

In his first year at Benfica, he stayed hot – 16 goals and 13 assists in 54 matches.

A regular for the national team with 44 caps and 12 goals, his 24 million euro market value speaks volumes.

Mourinho sees him not just as a piece, but a pillar of his attacking setup.

Jets, jitters and transfer deadlines

On Monday, Fenerbahçe reportedly dispatched a private jet to bring Aktürkoğlu to Istanbul, with an arrival time pegged at 5:30 p.m.

A second jet, rumored to be for Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis, was scheduled to land at 8:30 p.m. – evidence of Fenerbahçe’s full-court press.

Yet hours later, Portuguese outlet Record reported Benfica’s reluctance to finalize any sale before their Champions League qualifiers against Nice.

Their management is focused on stability, and Aktürkoğlu’s future remains suspended in the balance.

With big-name signings like Jhon Duran, Archie Brown, Tarık Çetin, Milan Skriniar, and Nelson Semedo already sealed, Aktürkoğlu could be the final flourish in a transformative window.