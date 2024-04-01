Fenerbahçe's Extraordinary General Assembly meeting, which will clarify the club's future in the Süper Lig and Turkish football, will be held on Tuesday at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

The meeting is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees, with football enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the topics of discussion and decisions to be made.

Following the incidents during the Trabzon match, Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç called for an extraordinary meeting on April 2 to obtain authority on all matters, including a potential withdrawal from the league.

Koç, who met with former board members at an iftar dinner and later gathered the High Council members to seek their opinions, is in the final stages of gauging the community's pulse.

In both highly attended meetings, Koç received full support.

Koç delivered strong statements, emphasizing that their rivalry with Galatasaray has escalated beyond normal bounds. He hinted at potential drastic actions, including suspending football activities or freezing league rights for a year, following an incident that Koç suggested could be an attempt to incite social unrest through football.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Koç assured that the club is considering multiple options and will not ignore the issue.

He also mentioned that the community's general sentiment is to respond gradually, starting from mild actions to more severe measures.

Fenerbahçe's President Ali Koç advised fans not to make ticket or travel arrangements for the Super Cup match against Galatasaray on April 7, suggesting they wait until April 2.

Koç will discuss options such as not playing the match or fielding the youth team with congress members.

The team, including captains Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic and Mert Hakan Yandaş, expressed their unanimous decision to continue the fight in the championship race and not withdraw from the league.

The players emphasized their critical position in the race and their desire to continue, despite recent events.

However, they acknowledged the management's call for a strong response to recent events, emphasizing their commitment to continue fighting in the league.

They expressed their determination to respond on the field by winning matches and ultimately lifting the championship trophy.

The players emphasized that withdrawing from the league is not their desired reaction, as they have worked hard throughout the season and want their efforts to culminate in success.

Koç's remarks to the High Council members, "Hopefully, they will not punish our players; otherwise, Turkish football will face a lot of trouble internationally," also drew attention.

The Kadiköy-based side's management is planning to complain to FIFA if the players are referred to the disciplinary committee and punished for the incidents following the Trabzon match.

They will argue that necessary security measures were not taken before, during and after the match.

Preparing a report that provides concrete examples of how Turkish Football Federation (TFF) institutions are under the shadow of politics and not independent, the Fenerbahçe management will emphasize that interventions were made in the decisions of referees, the Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) and the arbitration board.

Koç highlighted the negligence of the police in the incidents in Trabzon, stating that Fenerbahçe's security personnel and orange-vested security officers fulfilled their duties properly.

He disclosed that he contacted Ismail Kartal by phone during the 60th minute of the match, empowering him with the authority to withdraw the team if he deemed it necessary.

Following the incidents, the president of Fenerbahçe announced that dialogue channels with Trabzonspor are open.

He mentioned having spoken with Ertuğrul Doğan several times and that board member Ahmet Ketenci had also been in contact.