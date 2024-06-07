Excitement is brewing at Fenerbahçe as the regular elective general assembly meeting approaches on Saturday and Sunday at the Ülker Stadium.

Current president Ali Koç and former president Aziz Yıldırım will vie for the presidency in what promises to be a thrilling election.

Undated photo of Fenerbahçe's President Ali Koç addressing the press at the Ülker Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye. (IHA Photo)

The assembly will be attended by 46,410 congress members.

Undated photo of Fenerbahçe's former President Aziz Yıldırım addressing the press at the Ülker Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye. (IHA Photo)

The first day of the election will feature the presentation of the Board of Directors' activity report and the Audit Board's report.

The assembly will also vote on whether to discharge the current Board of Directors and its members for each term.

The budget for the period of June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, will be presented and put to vote for approval by the assembly members.

Following the agenda items, the election of the election committee chairs and members will take place.

On Sunday, elections will be held for the President, Board of Directors, Audit Board, Disciplinary Board, Registry Board, Ballotage Board, and History, Museum, and Archives Board.

Ali Koç's list includes the following:

- President: Ali Koç

- Board of Directors (Principal): Hamdi Akın, Hulusi Belgü, Erol Bilecik, Hüseyin Bozkurt, Mehmet Salih Dereli, Esin Güral Argat, Acun Ilıcalı, Korkut Nedim Keçeli, Ahmet Ketenci, Burak Çağlan Kızılhan, Acar Sertaç Komsuoğlu, Sait Ergun Özen, Fethi Pekin, Mustafa Hakan Safi

- Board of Directors (Substitute): Ali Alper Alpoğlu, Selma Altay Rodopman, Mustafa Kemal Danabaş, Eren Ali Dişli, Özgür Özaktaç, Cenk Öztanık, Rıfat Perahya

- Audit Board (Principal): Mehmet Vodina, Selda Leventci, Reha Semih Bedizel, Ahmet Kıvanç Turancı, Hulusi Kesgin

- Audit Board (Substitute): Dilek Kanlı, Murat Zekeriya Ünlü, Haluk Bilen

- Disciplinary Board (Principal): Cafer Tayyar Başaran, Hüdaverd Aksen, Haluk Can Özel, Aydın Güler, Mustafa Turan, Cenk Küçük, Reşit Selim Keki

- Disciplinary Board (Substitute): Muharrem Murat Bayram, Gamze Ersöyler, Muammer Eylem Menekşe, Anıl Emre

- Registry Board (Principal): Esra Öztürk Çilingir, Fahrettin Çekmeceligil, Feyza Özarca, Sevim Öztaşkın, Abdullah İnanç Duman

- Registry Board (Substitute): Taner Oruğ, Hulusi Acar, Sezai Seçkin Durahim

- Ballotage Board (Principal): İnci Ceyda Teomanlı, Muazzez Handan Özkan, Haluk Güvener, Levent Mehmet Bilgin, Tolga Saygılı, Serhan İren, Mert Sayın, Fikret Mulhan, Semih Burç Bayülken

- Ballotage Board (Substitute): İsmail Hakkı Ergüzel, Murat Kaya, Serkan Ertunç Akkirman, Fikret Aşkın Bedük, Cenk Bilsel

- History, Museum, and Archives Board (Principal): Selman Arınç, Ahmet Mesut Köseoğlu, Alp Akbostancı, Arcan Bayraktaroğlu, Recai Cihan Ayger

- History, Museum, and Archives Board (Substitute): Fatma Yaşar Korkulu, Neşet Özgen, Bilal Acar Yıldız

Aziz Yıldırım's list includes the following:

- President: Aziz Yıldırım

- Board of Directors (Principal): Mithat Yenigün, Mahmut Nedim Uslu, Nihat Özbağı, İlhan Yüksel Ekşioğlu, Mehmet İman, Ahmet Önder Fırat, Fatih Öztürk, Murat Salar, Mehmet Selim Kosif, Batuhan Özdemir, Ömer Onan, Hande Tibuk, Ahmet Özokur, Mustafa Emre Topbaş

- Board of Directors (Substitute): Emin Selim Akgün, Mustafa Aydın Acun, Emrah Tünay, Mehmet Engin Özturan, Savaş Adalet, Berkay Erdim, Tuna Akın

- Audit Board (Principal): Doğan Yeşin, Sadettin Nalbantoğlu, Ali Ferhat Ağmış, Turgut Tuncer, Aydın Yılmaz

- Audit Board (Substitute): Erhan Kökçay, Yasemin Önenç

- Disciplinary Board (Principal): Cengiz Köksal, Zuhal Bereket Baş, Zeki Çalışkan, Serkan İçtem, Fesih Delidere, Ahmet Gürel, Adil Erkoç

- Disciplinary Board (Substitute): İlyas Bulcay, Fevzi Oğuz Elkatip, Cemal Kamışoğlu, Musap Geylani Kadayıfçıoğlu

- Registry Board (Principal): Mahmut Alkım Pınar, Hasan Kerim Paker, Gökhan Berker, Baki Levent Mandabaş, Murat Aydın

- Registry Board (Substitute): Zeki Sever, Mehmet Kaan Han, Derya Aldırmaz

- Ballotage Board (Principal): Tayfun Köksal, Yalçın Karatoy, Yahya Uğur, Zeynep Deniz Doğan, Harun Ata, Hasan Murat Avcı, Ayhan Balıkçı, Adil Coşkun, Gürol Baroncelli Sağıroğlu

- Ballotage Board (Substitute): Onur Keskin, Gökhan Aydın, Muharrem Kaya, Salim Kain, Fatih Yılmaz

- History, Museum, and Archives Board (Principal): Rafet Sertaç Kayserilioğlu, Zehra Ceylan Kabadayıoğlu, Ahmet Hilmi Hacaloğlu, Zühre Akgün, Halit Üstüner

- History, Museum, and Archives Board (Substitute): Ayşe Yonca Baltaoğlu, Burak Yiğit Aydın, Adem Kılıççı