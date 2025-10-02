FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Thursday that football “cannot resolve geopolitical problems,” as he faces criticism over hypocrisy for resisting calls to suspend Israel over the Palestinian conflict despite FIFA’s swift removal of Russia following the Ukraine war.

The sport's world governing body said in a statement that at a meeting of the FIFA Council, Infantino "stressed the importance of promoting peace and unity, particularly in the context of the ongoing situation in Gaza."

"At FIFA, we are committed to using the power of football to bring people together in a divided world," Infantino said.

"Our thoughts are with those who are suffering in the many conflicts that exist around the world today, and the most important message that football can convey right now is one of peace and unity."

He added: "FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems, but it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values."

An increasing number of experts, including those appointed by a U.N. body, say Israel's offensive in Gaza constitutes genocide, further isolating the country internationally and threatening its standing even with longtime allies.

Two Israeli rights groups have also said it’s genocide. While the groups are respected internationally, their views are not representative of the vast majority of Israelis.

In December, Amnesty International used the term, citing similar findings as the U.N.-commissioned experts. "Looking at the broader picture of Israel’s military campaign and the cumulative impact of its policies and acts, genocidal intent is the only reasonable conclusion,” it said.

Two weeks later, Human Rights Watch accused Israel of intentionally depriving Gaza of water, saying that amounted to "an act of genocide."

FIFA banned Russia in 2022, shortly after Russian forces invaded Ukraine – despite the fact that Russia hosted the World Cup finals four years earlier.

The head of the Norwegian Football Federation, Lise Klaveness, last week called for Israel to be banned.

"Personally, I think if Russia is out, Israel should be out too. That is my personal opinion," she said.

Norway are due to play Israel in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Oslo on Oct. 11.

Israel are currently third in their group with nine points, the same as second-placed Italy, while Norway are top with 15 points.