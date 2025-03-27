The 32 teams set to compete in this summer's Club World Cup will battle for a staggering $125 million top prize from a $1 billion prize pool.

FIFA unveiled the tournament’s financial stakes Wednesday, confirming the event will take place in June and July across venues in the U.S.

“This distribution model reflects the pinnacle of club football,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, calling it the biggest-ever prize fund for a tournament featuring a seven-match group stage and playoff format.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino stand next to the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, U.S., March 7, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

“In addition to the prize money for the participating teams, there is an unprecedented solidarity investment program where we have a target of an additional $250 million being provided to club football across the world.

This solidarity will undoubtedly provide a significant boost in our ongoing efforts to make football truly global.

“Not only that, but FIFA will neither retain any funding for this tournament, as all revenues will be distributed to club football, nor will it touch FIFA's reserves, which are set aside for global football development through the 211 FIFA member associations.”

Clubs' prize money will add up throughout the event, starting at $2 million per win and $1 million per draw in the group stage.

As teams progress through the tournament, they will receive an extra $7.5 million for reaching the round of 16, $13.125 million for the quarterfinals and $21 million for the semifinals. Spots in the final are worth another $30 million, and the championship adds an additional $40 million.

Additional participation incentives will be granted to teams, starting as low as $3.58 million for Oceania champion Auckland City and going as high as $38.19 million for the biggest clubs from the European federation, UEFA.

Major League Soccer will be represented by the Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami.

Matches will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida (site of the opener between Inter Miami and Al Ahly of Egypt on June 14); East Rutherford, New Jersey (site of the final on July 13); Pasadena, California; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta; Philadelphia; Seattle; Orlando, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Cincinnati; and Washington.

Notable teams in the field include Manchester City and Chelsea from England; Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid from Spain; Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund from Germany; Paris Saint-Germain from France; Inter Milan and Juventus from Italy; River Plate and Boca Juniors from Argentina; and Flamengo, Palmeiras and Fluminense from Brazil.