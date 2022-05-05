World football governing body FIFA confirmed Wednesday the schedule for Qatar 2022 World Cup intercontinental playoffs.

The matches will be played at Doha's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on June 13-14.

Earlier on June 7, Asian rivals Australia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) meet in a playoff at the same venue, with the winner facing Peru on June 13.

The winner of the Peru clash goes into Group D with world champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

In the meanwhile, Costa Rica plays Oceania champion New Zealand on June 14 for the final place at the World Cup in November and December, with the winner to slot into Group E with Spain, Germany and Japan.

Both the intercontinental playoffs kick off at 9 p.m. local time (6 p.m. GMT).