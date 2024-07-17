Chelsea and FIFA have launched an investigation following midfielder Enzo Fernandez's apology for an "offensive" video shared on his Instagram account.

The French Football Federation (FFF) announced plans to pursue legal action, alleging "racially offensive and discriminatory remarks" made by Argentina players after their Copa America victory over Colombia.

The controversy arose from footage uploaded by Chelsea midfielder Fernandez, showing him and his teammates celebrating their 1-0 victory in the final against France, accompanied by chants that sparked significant backlash.

In response, Fernandez issued a statement Tuesday evening via Instagram, expressing deep regret: "I sincerely apologize for the video posted on my Instagram during our national team's celebrations."

"The song includes highly offensive language, and there is absolutely no excuse for these words.

"I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologize for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."

Fernandez's French clubmate Wesley Fofana posted the video on his own social media with the message: "Football in 2024: Uninhibited racism."

Chelsea released a statement Wednesday morning welcoming Fernandez's apology while announcing disciplinary proceedings. FIFA, football's world governing body, also said it was investigating.

"Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behavior completely unacceptable," the statement read.

"We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities, and identities feel welcome.

"We acknowledge and appreciate our player's public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate. The club has initiated an internal disciplinary procedure."

A FIFA spokesperson said, "FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media, and the incident is under investigation. FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination, including by players, fans, and officials."

In a statement Tuesday, the French Football Federation (FFF), the governing body of French football, said its president, Philippe Diallo, would challenge FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Argentina Football Association President Claudio Fabian Tapia to respond to the alleged remarks.

The statement read: "The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks made against the players of the French team in the context of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team after its victory in the Copa America and broadcast in a video on social media.

"Given the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF has decided to directly challenge his Argentine counterpart and FIFA and to file a legal complaint for insulting remarks of a racist and discriminatory nature."

Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout in the 2022 World Cup final, during which some Argentina team supporters were heard singing discriminatory songs.