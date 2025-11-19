FIFA has opened a formal probe into the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) after suspending seven naturalized players accused of using falsified documents.

The global governing body handed the players 12-month bans after determining that improper paperwork was used to clear them for an Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam.

All seven appeared in Malaysia’s 4-0 win over Vietnam during the 2027 Asian Cup qualifying round in June.

“This investigation shall aim to identify the individuals responsible for the falsification of documents, assess the adequacy and effectiveness of FAM’s internal compliance and governance mechanisms, and determine whether additional disciplinary measures are warranted against FAM officials,” FIFA said.

Malaysia’s football association said Tuesday it plans to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“This step is being taken to ensure that justice is upheld and to maintain the integrity of the player eligibility process as set by the Malaysian government and relevant bodies,” acting president Mohd Yusoff Mahadi said in a statement posted on Facebook.

FIFA also ordered the association to pay a fine of 350,000 Swiss francs (about $439,000) and dismissed its appeals earlier this month.

The findings have sparked an uproar in Malaysia, with fans and several lawmakers calling for action against the association as well as the national registration department and home ministry.

Last month, the association suspended its secretary-general and formed an independent committee to investigate.

Naturalization process

The FIFA report detailed how Facundo Garcés, Gabriel Arrocha, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, João Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel – all born outside Malaysia – were granted Malaysian nationality in a process supervised by FAM.

The players claimed their grandparents were born in Malaysia, but FIFA obtained birth certificates showing significant discrepancies from those submitted by FAM to establish the players’ supposed Malaysian lineage.

“Players admitted at the hearing that they did not read any of the application documents submitted to the Malaysian government, including the part that concerned the declaration that they had lived for 10 years in Malaysia,” FIFA said.

“The players explained that following the submission of documents, FAM undertook the bureaucratic steps necessary for the players’ naturalization.”

FIFA also directed its secretariat to notify authorities in Brazil, Argentina, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia.

“It is imperative that the relevant authorities are informed so that appropriate criminal investigations and proceedings may be pursued,” FIFA said.