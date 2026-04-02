FIFA is facing renewed backlash over “ridiculous” ticket prices and opaque sales policies for this summer’s World Cup, as fans worldwide report long delays and frustration during the latest ticket release.

The final sales window opened on Wednesday, with fans around the world reporting lengthy delays in accessing the tickets.

FIFA has faced criticism over the pricing of tickets since launching initial sales last fall, and over the decision to adopt dynamic pricing, where costs rise or fall depending on demand.

The Athletic reported that tickets for roughly 40 of the 104 matches were more expensive than they had been in previous sales windows, and found a Category 1 ticket for the final was now costing almost $11,000, up from less than $7,000 in the first window.

Even that initial price was way above the figure quoted in the co-hosts’ bid book submitted to FIFA, which pledged that a Category 1 ticket for the final would cost $1,550.

A spokesperson for the Football Supporters’ Association told the Press Association on Thursday: "This is the most expensive World Cup in history for travelling supporters, from match tickets to travel and accommodation. It isn’t just an issue for English fans but for those across the planet.

"FIFA’s ridiculous ticket pricing and opaque policies have led many fans to conclude they simply can’t afford to attend football’s greatest global event.”

Last week, Football Supporters Europe (FSE) lodged a complaint over FIFA’s World Cup ticket pricing strategy with the European Commission.

The Athletic noted there had been price increases for the opening matches in Mexico and Canada, but found prices for the United States’ opening match against Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12 had remained static since first going on sale last October.

There were also reports of long queues just to gain access to the sales platform, and supporters being sent down a queue intended only for fans in loyalty schemes for the countries that sealed qualification on Tuesday.