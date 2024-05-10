FIFA is facing pressure to reconsider the scheduling of its expanded Club World Cup, slated to be held in the U.S. in just over a year.

FIFPRO and the World Leagues Association are advocating for reform of the international match calendar, under FIFA's jurisdiction.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press (AP), FIFA has been accused of endangering players' health by pushing them "beyond their limits" through the expansion of its competitions.

FIFPRO and the WLA argue that this approach is negatively impacting players' well-being and their "fundamental rights."

While a proposed 32-team World Cup for clubs could potentially position FIFA's tournament as a major rival to the Champions League and English Premier League in terms of popularity and revenue, concerns have been raised about the strain it would place on players. This is especially true given the already congested match calendar, which is set to expand further with a 48-team World Cup from 2026.

The new version of the Club World Cup is slated for June 15 to July 13 next year and will mean three straight years of major competitions during the usual offseason, given the European Championship and Copa America are being staged in this summer and the next World Cup is in 2026.

FIFA has previously said the dates would be "harmoniously aligned with the international match calendar” to ensure sufficient rest for players ahead of the start of domestic leagues.

But FIFPRO and the WLA are demanding the international calendar get "immediately amended.”

As well as rescheduling the Club World Cup, they want to reopen discussions on the release periods for players from 2024-30 and review the "Intercontinental Cup,” which is effectively a replacement for the old Club World Cup, which was a short format event staged at the end of the year.

The letter warns legal action against FIFA could be considered if the governing body doesn't comply.

"Leagues and players cannot simply be expected to ‘adapt’ to FIFA’s decisions, which are driven by FIFA’s business strategy. We have reached the point where this situation must immediately be addressed both from a procedural and substantive perspective,” the letter said.

FIFPRO has become increasingly concerned about the physical and mental health of players in the face of growing demands.

Last season, Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes made 70 appearances for club and country, including a run of 20 consecutive games as a result of the World Cup in Qatar being staged midway through the campaign.

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri played in 10 different competitions.

There have been claims that such demands could lead to burnout, injuries and the premature curtailing of careers.

Concerns will hardly be alleviated by European football’s governing body UEFA changing the Champions League format from next season, with two additional games. The European Championship has also been expanded in recent years.

A report last year by FIFPRO analyzed the impact of what it described as "extreme calendar congestion.” It said 43% of World Cup players surveyed had experienced "extreme or increased mental fatigue.”