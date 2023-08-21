Gone are the days when preseason prep for Stoke City's women's squad involved more painting the dugout and collecting trash from a former working men's club, reminiscent of a bygone era.

The winds of change have swept through with a global women's football uprising, metamorphosing their journey into one of grandeur.

Now, they stride into the training grounds as professionals, hands on the pulse of a full-time coach, luxuriating in state-of-the-art training facilities that mirror the men's, relinquishing their role as garbage collectors.

Molly Holder, the 24-year-old midfield maestro now in her third season at Stoke, encapsulates the transformation succinctly, "A whirlwind of evolution! We're hitting the gym early, tapping into physiotherapy resources, dissecting gameplays in the video analysis room, tossing some darts, and sharing camaraderie over meals. We've truly become an integral part of the Stoke City fabric."

This wave of professionalization serves as the bedrock for the triumphant conclusion of the ninth Women's World Cup.

The grand finale featured a captivating clash between Spain and England, two European powerhouses that command the fiercest domestic leagues.

Stadiums brimmed with record crowds, TV screens flickered with unprecedented viewership – the tournament acting as a beacon of hope, signaling a dawn where the gendered financial chasm might finally narrow.

Yet, reality presents a stark contrast.

The highest-grossing football clubs on the planet still dedicate just a sliver, a mere 0.1% at best, of their revenues to their women's squads.

The likes of Spain's captain, Olga Carmona, who netted the match-winning goal, plays for Real Madrid's women's team – an entity that garnered 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million) in revenue during the 2021/22 season, a pale reflection against the colossal 713.8 million euros raked in by their male counterparts.

Broadcast blackout

As the television lights dim, a glaring blackout haunts the women's game in the realm of broadcast rights.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's ultimatum to the "Big 5" European nations looms ominously, a threat to pull the plug on the World Cup broadcasts unless their offers burgeon.

The figures, when juxtaposed, accentuate the disparity – a meager $1-10 million bid from broadcasters in Britain, Spain, France, Germany and Italy pales against the towering $100-200 million deals that embellish the men's tournament.

In this arena, Jill Ellis, the sage who steered the United States to consecutive World Cup glories, assumes the voice of experience. She recalls the arduous tussle for television contracts, an uphill battle she fought – a battle that, despite the odds, she overcame.

What ensues is a palpable question, one pregnant with potential: Can the colossal viewership that graced the World Cup translate into augmented broadcast rights and sponsorship packages?

A currency that national teams and domestic clubs must amass to keep the flame of interest alive beyond the ebullience of major championships.

Lisa Parfitt, the beacon of insight from Women in Football and the co-founder of sports marketing juggernaut The Space Between, paints a vivid picture of the situation.

"Women's football on the home turf is akin to a startup in motion," she muses, underscoring the need for strategic investment.

The narrative unfurls against the backdrop of England's Euro 2022 victory, a spectacle that united 17.4 million spectators as they witnessed the Lionesses conquer Germany in extra time.

This feat transformed a team's success into a national dialogue, an orchestration that transcended living rooms to pulsate within the confines of fan parks and neighborhood pubs.

Jill Scott, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone – their names resonate across social media platforms, their personas adorned with multiple brand sponsorships, illuminating the game's terrain.

Kieran Maguire, stationed at the University of Liverpool, elevates the story, propelling it to Wembley Stadium, where the English national side defied norms, painting the stands with a "Sold Out" banner outside the realm of major tournaments.

A more daunting challenge lies ahead, one that the Women's Super League (WSL) grapples with, a challenge shared by other sports entities – the shadow of the men's Premier League looms large, casting its dominance across media and broadcast schedules, where the Manchester Citys, Chelseas and Liverpools of the world assemble.

Despite these hurdles, the WSL boasts a 170% surge in attendance from the previous year, averaging 5,222 spectators, a crescendo led by Arsenal's record-breaking 47,367-strong fan wave.

The drums of change echo further as women of all walks register their intent to grace soccer fields, recording a 16% rise in participation.

Yet, beyond the numbers, the women's game harbors something more profound – an essence distinct from its male counterpart. Simon Chadwick, hailing from the Skema Business School in France, sheds light on the allure, highlighting values of resilience, unity, and relentless determination.

These are the very virtues that breathe life into advertising narratives, a distinct resonance that captivates brands.

Carlota Planas, a stalwart women's football agent based in Spain, who represents several World Cup warriors, amplifies this sentiment.

The voyage of these athletes, a saga of perseverance, smashing barriers, and shattering glass ceilings, emerges as a source of inspiration that beckons both enthusiasts and advertisers alike.

"It's the thrill of the dream realized, the infectious enthusiasm of hard-fought victories that hooks people and refuses to let go," she declares.

Back in Stoke, the same grit emanates from the women's squad, their determination palpable, igniting the lush green fields nearby, where villages rally behind their daughters.

The heartbeat of a Sunday transforms, with Holder's anticipation – a fervent hope that more souls will wake, and the whisper of "Let's go watch our local heroes" will resonate across the land.