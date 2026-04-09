Barcelona were left fuming and facing an uphill climb after Atletico Madrid seized control of their Champions League quarterfinal with a clinical 2-0 win at Camp Nou, a match shaped as much by controversy as by ruthless finishing.

Barcelona dominated possession and territory for long stretches, but the night tilted decisively on two flashpoints that enraged coach Hansi Flick.

The German did not hold back postmatch, questioning both a pivotal second-half non-call and the first-half dismissal of defender Pau Cubarsi that left his side exposed.

The loudest protests came in the 53rd minute. With Atletico attempting to restart play, goalkeeper Juan Musso appeared to have already put the ball in play before defender Marc Pubill handled it inside the six-yard box to retake the goal kick.

Referee Istvan Kovacs waved play on, and VAR stayed silent, leaving the Barcelona bench incensed.

“I don’t know why VAR hasn’t been used,” Flick said. “We all make mistakes, but what’s the point of VAR? It should have been a penalty, a second yellow and a red card.”

At the other touchline, Diego Simeone offered a blunt counter. “It’s a matter of common sense,” he said, backing the referee’s interpretation.

The tension had already been building before halftime. In the 44th minute, Cubarsi was sent off after hauling down Giuliano Simeone as the last man. The decision, upgraded from yellow to red after a VAR review, left Barcelona a man down and shifted the balance instantly.

From the resulting free kick, Julian Alvarez bent a stunning effort from 25 meters into the top corner, silencing the stadium and giving Atletico Madrid a crucial lead just before the break.

Barcelona had earlier shown promise, with Marcus Rashford lively on the left. He volleyed narrowly wide, struck the crossbar from a free kick after halftime, and briefly thought he had opened the scoring, only for VAR to rule Lamine Yamal offside in the buildup.

Despite controlling possession, Barcelona struggled to break through Atletico’s compact five-man defense. Simeone’s side remained patient and dangerous on the counter, with Alvarez and Ademola Lookman probing whenever space opened.

The decisive second blow came in the 70th minute. Matteo Ruggeri delivered from the left, and Alexander Sorloth finished from close range, doubling the lead and tightening Atletico’s grip on the tie.

Barcelona pushed late but lacked the cutting edge, with Robert Lewandowski largely contained and chances limited. Defender Ronald Araujo summed up the mood: “We had possession, but we couldn’t find the net. We’re disappointed, but we believe we can turn it around.”

Atletico, meanwhile, left Catalonia with a commanding advantage. “We’re delighted, but there’s still work to do,” said Antoine Griezmann. “The semifinal is still a long way off.”