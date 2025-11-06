Barcelona manager Hansi Flick expressed delight at seeing Lamine Yamal rediscover his spark but urged caution over the teenager’s ongoing groin issue after his dazzling display in Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw with Club Brugge.

After battling a persistent groin injury in recent weeks, the 18-year-old built on Sunday’s La Liga outing – when he netted his first league goal since August – with another vibrant performance in Belgium, helping Barça claw back three times to secure a point.

Nicolo Tresoldi and Ferran Torres exchanged early goals before Carlos Forbs put Brugge back ahead just before halftime. Yamal struck back a minute past the hour mark, slotting home coolly after slicing through the defense with a brilliant solo run.

“I’m happy that Lamine is back at this level, but we don’t know what will happen tomorrow or next Sunday,” the German coach said. “The important thing is that he manages his situation because it’s not easy. He has to be really focused on how he trains and also on the treatments. Hopefully the pain goes away.”

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick before the UEFA Champions League league phase day 4 football match against Club Brugge at Jan Breydelstadion Stadium, Bruges, Belgium, Nov. 5, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Receiving a pass outside the penalty area, Yamal surged through two defenders, laid the ball off to Fermín López, and continued his run, collecting López’s deft backheel pass before slotting in from close range.

“I try to do the best I can,” Yamal said. “The move went really quick, and Fermín left me the ball with a nice flick, and I finished it.”

However, Brugge winger Forbs put the hosts ahead again in the 63rd minute, and later Yamal’s other effort deflected in off Christos Tzolis to seal a 3-3 draw through an own goal.

Yamal added that speculation surrounding his groin injury – and suggestions it had affected his state of mind – had been overblown and fueled by false reports.

“A lot has been said about my pubalgia, that I was sad, but it was all lies,” he said. “I’ve been the same as always – very happy, focused on my work, trying to get back to training and play at this level, which is where I feel best and enjoy myself the most.”

Yamal’s goal drew comparisons with Barcelona great Lionel Messi, but the Spain international said he was not getting carried away by the praise.

“Messi has scored thousands of goals like that,” he said. “I have to make my own way and hope to score many more goals like that.”