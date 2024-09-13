Hansi Flick’s seamless integration into Barcelona’s heart is proving to be more than just a passing success.

The German gaffer's time in Spain has been more than about football; it’s been about connecting with the club’s roots and its people.

La Blaugrana are gearing up to face one of their early litmus tests in Girona.

In only four games, Flick has done what many can’t in a full season – win the crowd.

While Barcelona’s new coach modestly acknowledged the fans’ serenade after a 7-0 demolition of Valladolid, he cautioned, “It’s only the fourth game, things can change and it’s about the team.”

But the team is delivering. The Catalans sit top of the league, four points ahead of rivals like Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Villarreal.

Their four wins from four have sent a clear message, even if three of those victories were narrow 2-1 results.

Laporta, ever the optimist, presented an upbeat outlook on the club’s finances and sporting future in recent press conferences.

Yet, economic challenges remain.

Barcelona is still 60 million euros ($66.5 million) short of achieving its financial target – far from the desired “1:1” ratio of spending to income.

On the transfer front, they pursued key targets like Nico Williams but came up short.

Despite this, Barcelona managed to make strategic moves, including Dani Olmo’s late registration after a clever use of a league rule involving injured players’ salaries.

Olmo’s impact was immediate.

After missing the first two matches, he dazzled in his debut, scoring against Valladolid and narrowly missing two more goals.

Raphinha, fresh off a hat trick, confidently declared, “This has shown we don’t have to sign anyone else.” With standout performances from youngsters like Lamine Yamal, who at 17 already boasts a goal and four assists, and veterans like Robert Lewandowski returning to form, Barcelona’s mix of youth and experience is firing on all cylinders.

Much of the praise lies with Flick.

His willingness to promote youth has seen him give debuts to Gerard Martin, Sergi Dominguez and Marc Bernal.

Though Bernal’s breakthrough was cut short by a serious injury, Flick’s faith in his young squad is evident.

His tactical adjustments, shifting Barcelona’s formation closer to a 4-2-3-1 with Olmo in the No. 10 role, have given the team a sharper identity.

The intensity and application on the field have transformed under Flick’s guidance, with Barcelona now pressing higher and playing more directly.

Flick’s calm yet demanding presence on the touchline has reinvigorated a squad that, for a while, seemed to have lost its way.

Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco praises Flick’s clarity and determination, while players like Pedri have noted the difference in fitness and discipline.

“We’re working much harder than before,” Pedri admitted, crediting the new fitness staff for the team’s improved endurance in matches.

Under Flick, Barcelona are not just playing better; they’re playing smarter and harder.

As Flick’s first weeks come to a close with the Girona derby, there’s a palpable sense of optimism around Camp Nou – of course not yet reopened.

Players are thriving under the new regime, and the fans are buying in. “I feel liberated,” Pedri said. “Flick has told me to play without pressure. He’s strict when needed but knows how to lift us up.” Flick’s quiet revolution is taking shape, and for now, Barcelona looks set to stay at the top.