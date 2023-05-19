Once a formidable football institution in North Macedonia, Vardar find themselves entangled in a web of adversity, grappling with financial destitution, a lack of a home ground, and an acute shortage of funds to remunerate their dedicated players.

For decades, from their perch in the capital Skopje, Vardar were the envy of the nation, boasting an impressive array of domestic and former Yugoslavian titles.

However, the club now exists as a mere shadow of its former self, relegated to North Macedonia's second league, where they rely on hand-me-down equipment and substandard practice facilities.

In an effort to make ends meet, the club's ultras, known as the Komiti, have stepped up to fill in the gaps with fundraisers, handouts, and an unwavering presence in the stands to support their forlorn team.

Vardar's North Macedonian goalkeeper Filip Gacevski (C), gestures during a North Macedonian second league football match between Vardar and Pelister at The Boris Trajkovski Stadium, Skopje, North Macedonian, May 9, 2023. (AFP Photo)

"I have been a fan of Vardar since my birth," says Jane Petkovski, 36. "I will be a fan of Vardar until my last breath."

Despite its modest population, the football-crazy Balkan nation has maintained three domestic leagues and achieved notable success on the international stage, including qualifying for Euro 2020 and defeating Germany and Italy in a failed bid to reach the previous year's World Cup finals.

At home, Vardar once reigned as a force to be reckoned with, boasting 11 titles in the First Macedonian League, five Macedonian cups, and two super cups.

However, their downfall began in 2021 when the team's owner, Russian businessman Sergey Samsonenko, withdrew his investments and sold the club, leaving Vardar drowning in debt and on the brink of bankruptcy.

Unable to cover basic expenses, the team ceased paying players' salaries and could no longer afford the necessary fees to play in Skopje's Tose Proeski National stadium, their home for many years.

Consequently, matches have been relocated to much smaller venues, accommodating only a few hundred fans.

The timing of their financial crisis was particularly harsh, as pandemic restrictions prevented supporters from attending games, depriving the team of another source of revenue.

Nevertheless, fans rallied together and organized a "ghost game" ticket sale, raising tens of thousands of euros to help alleviate the financial burden.

"Every team... has ups and downs, and we stand together, we mourn together, we do the best we can to support each other," says Pierre Nobbe, who traveled from Germany with a group of Schalke supporters to attend a match.

The club's dedicated supporters have launched various initiatives, including fundraisers and memorabilia raffles, to contribute towards the club's expenses.

Since the lifting of pandemic restrictions, fans have returned in full force, waving red and black flags, igniting flares, and leading chants in modest venues on the outskirts of Skopje.

Despite the turbulent ownership changes, unpaid salaries, and the exodus of talent to other clubs, Vardar clings to the hope of a late-season surge that could reverse their fortunes.

Just one win away from reclaiming their position in the First Football League, Vardar aims to attract new investors and much-needed financial support.

"We play without money and simply with the best fans," says Vardar's goalkeeper, Filip Gacevski, 32. "We simply give superhuman efforts for the club. Some say that we are crazy, but really we are positively crazy."