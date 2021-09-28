The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has named Kenan Koçak and Jan-Moritz Lichte as the new national football team coach Stefan Kuntz’s assistants.

Koçak and Jan-Moritz Lichte both have signed three-year deals, according to the TFF.

A former footballer himself, Koçak was born in 1981 and started his football career at the German side SV Waldhof Mannheim’s youth academy. He went on to play for DSV Leoben, Austria’s Salzburg (RB Salzburg) and Mannheim.

His first coaching role came in 2009/2010 with the Türkspor Mannheim before managing VfR Mannheim between 2011 and 2013.

He then coached SV Waldhof Mannheim for three seasons before taking coaching roles for German second-tier sides SV Sandhausen and Hannover 96.

Lichte, on the other hand, worked as the coordinator of SC Paderborn’s youth academy, and also had stints as assistant manager at the same club.

He was an assistant coach at St. Pauli in the 2011/2012 season and at Bayer Leverkusen between 2012 and 2014.

In the 2014/2015 season he was the assistant coach of Hannover 96 reserve team and coordinator for the youth side.

He also worked as a coach at FSV Mainz 05 in 2020.