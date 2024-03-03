The controversial sin-bin trial, set to feature blue cards, was notably absent from the latest changes made by football's lawmakers aimed at improving player behavior on Saturday.

In February, reports indicated that blue cards would be introduced as part of a trial for sin bins at higher levels of the professional game.

Details of the trial were reportedly close to being published by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) last month.

However, the trial details were delayed due to the negative response to the proposal from Premier League managers such as Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Friday that he "wasn't aware" blue cards were intended to be used in the trial and said his organization was "completely opposed" to the idea.

Sin-bin yellow cards will continue to be trialed at grassroots level instead.

"If the trials at the lower levels work, of course, the conversation continues throughout the pyramid," said English Football Association Chief Executive Mark Bullingham after IFAB's annual general meeting near Loch Lomond, Scotland.

"I don't think that was ever the intention for the trial to start in the Premier League."

Stronger enforcement on time-wasting goalkeepers was the major development to emerge from the meeting.

Fans could be encouraged to join in countdowns on goalkeepers holding onto the ball too long.

In competitions taking part in the trial, goalkeepers will be able to hold on to the ball for eight seconds, and the sanction for holding on too long would be a corner or a throw-in in line with the penalty spot, rather than an indirect free-kick.

Under current guidelines, goalkeepers are supposed to hold on to the ball for a maximum of six seconds, but the rule is rarely strictly enforced.

The other two trials approved by IFAB are designed to help referees regulate player behavior.

Referees now have the option to create captain-only zones and cooling-off areas in the event of mass confrontations.