Italian national team's ex-strikers Christian Vieri and Francesco Totti have praised Turkey's Cengiz Ünder for his good form with Roma in Serie A.

During a live chat on Instagram between the two former players, Vieri, who was named in the FIFA 100, a list of the 125 greatest living footballers, said: "I like Cengiz Ünder from Roma. He is a strong player but no one talks about him."

Responding to Vieri's comments, Totti said, "He has a strong physique with an indispensable and crafty character, and he is a Turkish."

"Ünder is a complete football player. He will be much stronger if he can understand just a few things," Totti said.

Ünder, 22, joined Roma in the summer of 2017, scoring 17 goals and making 12 assists in 85 matches.

He has given a phenomenal performance for the Italian side and was named a "Turkish gem" by fans and the Italian media.