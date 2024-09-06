Kylian Mbappe’s Euro 2024 was marred by a broken nose, but with that behind him and a fresh start at Real Madrid, he is fully focused on the Nations League, the France forward said Thursday.

Mbappe injured his nose in the tournament’s opening match. Although he missed only one game, the injury and the mask he wore affected his performance as France struggled despite reaching the semi-finals.

Now thriving at Real Madrid after seven seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe has regained his enthusiasm. He scored in the UEFA Super Cup and netted twice in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Real Betis.

"In Madrid, it's going very well. We've already won a trophy. It's getting better and better in terms of performance. I've scored goals, and now I'm focused on the national team," Mbappe said at a press conference before France hosts Italy on Friday.

"My nose is no longer broken, so it's already better than at the European Championship. I had tests at Real Madrid, and they told me that surgery wasn't necessary. I can breathe and sleep well.

"I feel good. Physically, mentally, I'm fine. I am happy."

The Nations League may not hold the same appeal as the Euros, but Mbappe understands the stakes of performing well in this competition. France won the Nations League in 2021 but finished third in their group a year later.

"For us, there is nothing more important than the French national team. We have already won this competition, and there wasn’t an extraordinary reaction," Mbappe said.

"We won in Milan (the final against Spain), and at the end of the game, I didn’t even feel like I had won a trophy. But when we lost it, it felt like the end of the world."

Mbappe and France faced criticism after the Euros, but the 26-year-old has learned to ignore others' opinions.

"I'm at a point in my life and career where I don’t think too much about other people’s evaluations," he said.

"I arrive, play and always try to give my best, the best possible version for the national team. I love this shirt. In football, you can’t satisfy everyone."

Along with Italy, France will also face Belgium and Israel in their Nations League group, and manager Didier Deschamps is keen to use the competition to try out new players.

"To make steps forward, we need to see the players in action, and these six games will be useful to many players," Deschamps said.

"Through this Nations League, it is necessary to see the greatest number of players."