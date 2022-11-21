The opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which the whole world had been waiting for, took place in Qatar last night.

On the highly charged night, the dialogue between the famous Hollywood star Morgan Freeman and Qatar's FIFA Ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah capped off the thrilling night.

Freeman and Al Muftah had a dialogue over the 13th verse of Surah Hujurat of the Holy Quran.

With his commanding voice, Freeman began by posing the question, "How can so many countries, languages ​​and cultures come together if only one path is accepted?"

In response to the legendary actor, Al Muftah gave reference to the 13th verse of Surah Hujurat.

With excellent articulation, Al Muftah said, "O humanity! We have created you from a male and a female, and we have divided you into races and tribes so that you can meet each other. The most superior of you in the sight of Allah is the one who has the most taqwa. Allah is All-Knowing, Aware."

To concur, Freeman went on to say, "I can see it. What unites us here right now is much greater than what separates us."

Al Muftah replied, "We will be raised to believe that we are scattered across this world as nations so that we can learn from each other and find beauty in our differences."

This wonderful exchange between the two quickly went viral on social media, with many users describing it as "Amazing and Unifying."