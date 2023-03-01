Under fire French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet finally resigned on Tuesday in the wake of a government audit that found him to be in violation of the federation's code of conduct due to his disparaging behavior toward women and questionable management style.

The 81-year-old Le Graet is under judicial investigation for alleged sexual and moral harassment. He had already stepped away from his duties until the audit’s findings were reviewed by the federation’s executive committee.

He submitted his resignation to a meeting of the executive committee on Tuesday, according to a statement from the federation.

Federation vice president Philippe Diallo will handle Le Graet’s duties on an interim basis until June 2023, the statement said.

Amid growing criticism of Le Graet last year, French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera ordered the audit into the federation in September.

The audit report, based on more than 100 interviews and analysis of various documents, concluded last month that Le Graet’s behavior towards women was inappropriate, and highlighted other dysfunctions at the federation. It also noted that its policy against gender-based and sexual violence is "neither effective nor efficient.”

The federation praised Le Graet's "remarkable sporting and economic results” as head of the football body since 2011. It reiterated its "strong commitment against gender-based and sexual violence” and sought to distance itself from the audit.

Le Graet has had a strong relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and it was unclear on Tuesday what the status was of his two positions at football's world body.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (top center) and FFF President Noel Le Graet (top right) attend the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup match between France and England at Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, France, Aug. 24, 2018. (Getty Images Photo)

Infantino appointed Le Graet in January 2022 as his personal delegate to FIFA's satellite office in Paris that includes liaising with member federations in Europe and Africa.

Le Graet is also a candidate to retain his $250,000-a-year seat on FIFA's ruling council which is elected by UEFA member federations, and is due for renewal in five weeks' time.

In a FIFA statement on Tuesday, Infantino praised Le Graet as having been "an excellent president of the French Football Federation” including overseeing hosting the 2019 Women's World Cup. It noted his two FIFA positions without updating on their status.

Despite the controversy surrounding the French football body, Le Graet has not publicly withdrawn his candidacy to stand in an April 5 vote at the UEFA Congress in Lisbon, Portugal. His scheduled opponent is Fernando Gomes, a UEFA vice president from Portugal.