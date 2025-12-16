Victor Osimhen once hawked newspapers along the traffic-choked streets of Lagos.

Today, he writes headlines of a different kind as a relentless scorer for Nigeria and Galatasaray.

As the Super Eagles gear up for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December, drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, expectations weigh heavily on the 26-year-old striker.

“He is the greatest striker in the world,” head coach Eric Chelle says, as Nigeria chase a fourth AFCON title and their first since 2013.

Nigeria’s attacking depth is formidable, with fellow former African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman among the options who could line up alongside Osimhen.

Osimhen’s journey mirrors that of many African footballers – a stark rags-to-riches ascent shaped by hardship and relentless belief.

He has spoken openly about his difficult childhood in a series of social media posts, sharing his story in the hope of inspiring Nigerians facing similar struggles.

His earliest memories of life in Nigeria’s commercial capital are of dusty streets and the stench from a waste dump.

“I had to sell newspapers and bottles of water to help my family survive,” recalled Osimhen, who turns 27 on Dec. 29, the day before Nigeria face Uganda in their final group match.

A stroke of luck changed his life and propelled him on a path that led to him being crowned Africa’s best player in 2023.

A candidate for a place in the national under-17 team for the 2015 World Cup, Osimhen initially failed to impress coach Emmanuel Amuneke and was dropped.

Several assistant coaches disagreed with the decision and urged Amuneke to give him a second chance. Amuneke, who scored both goals in Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Zambia in the 1994 AFCON final in Tunisia, heeded their pleas.

Given another opportunity, Osimhen went on to score 10 goals in seven matches, playing a key role as Nigeria won the tournament in Chile.

Osimhen has never forgotten Amuneke’s role in launching his career, praising him during his acceptance speech when he was voted Africa’s best player.

“Special thanks go to Emmanuel Amuneke. Without him, I do not think I would be standing here holding one of the most prestigious awards in international football,” he told the audience in Rabat.

Spotted by scouts in Chile, Osimhen moved to Europe, but his scoring touch deserted him after joining Wolfsburg. He failed to score in 14 matches and was loaned to Charleroi, where he rediscovered his form, netting 12 goals in 25 appearances.

His next stop was Lille in neighboring France, where he spent one season, averaging a goal every two matches.

Napoli paid a club-record 70 million euros ($82 million) in 2020 to sign Osimhen, and he repaid that faith by helping the club end a three-decade wait for a Serie A title in 2023.

Osimhen soon became one of the most sought-after strikers in world football, with media reports linking him to the Saudi Pro League, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Instead, he moved to Istanbul-based Galatasaray, first on loan and then permanently. In Türkiye, he has maintained his prolific scoring form.

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Süper Lig match against Antalyaspor at Corendon Airlines Park Antalya Stadium, Antalya, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2025.

Osimhen has been equally lethal for Nigeria, scoring 31 goals in 45 international appearances since his debut in 2017, including four in a 2024 AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

More recently, he scored a hat trick against Benin and added two goals against Gabon in 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

However, the Super Eagles will be notable absentees from next year’s World Cup after losing the African playoffs final to the Democratic Republic of the Congo on penalties in Morocco.

Osimhen was forced off injured at halftime against Congo, and many Nigerian supporters blamed the defeat on his absence.

He is no stranger to injury and often wears a protective face mask after suffering a broken cheekbone and eye socket while playing for Napoli.