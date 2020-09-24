Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray advanced to the Europa League playoff round after defeating Croatia’s Hajduk Split 2-0 in third qualifying round on Thursday, while two other Turkish clubs also competing in the round bid their farewell to the tournament.

Galatasaray’s Emre Taşdemir assisted Younes Belhanda to open the scoring at 77th minute mark, with Ryan Babel furthering the Istanbul side’s lead to 2-0 at 86th minute with a classy finisher.

While Galatasaray fans were celebrating the victory, Beşiktaş were left in shock and disbelief after their side got knocked out following a dramatic penalty shootout.

Beşiktaş found an early opening at the 15th minute with a header by Yalçın Güven, who connected with Necip Uysal’s brilliant cross.

The Istanbul side was on the verge of celebrating as the final whistle neared but an 85th-minute goal by Rio Ave’s Bruno Moreira equalized the score and sent the game to extra time.

In a regular year, the game would have ended with a draw with the result tied to the second-leg, but UEFA decided to play all qualification matches in single-leg format due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Beşiktaş came close to making it 2-1 in the final moments of the extra time with Gökhan Töre, after he collected a pass inside the box but his shot went over the bar.

Rio Ave found a similar last-minute chance but Beşiktaş goalkeeper Utku Yukavuran denied Carlos Mane with a critical save.

With no more goals after the extra time, the match went on the penalty shoot outs to decide the winner.

Playing its first official match in a European competition, Alanyaspor’s campaign ended as quickly as it began after the Mediterranean club was handed a 1-0 defeat by Norway's Rosenborg.

Rosenborg’s Anders Konradsen scored the match’s sole goal at the 60-minute mark to send his team to the playoff rounds.

Seven minutes after the goal, the Norwegian side was reduced to 10 men after Konradsen was sent off for a second yellow card.

Despite the advantage and playing a possessive game, Alanyaspor players failed to turn several chances into goal.