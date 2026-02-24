Galatasaray travel to Turin on Wednesday with one foot in the Champions League round of 16 after dismantling Juventus 5-2 in a breathtaking first leg in Istanbul, leaving the Italian giants facing the kind of comeback that rarely materializes at this level.

At RAMS Park, the Turkish champions produced one of their finest European performances in over a decade.

They trailed 2-1 at halftime despite starting brightly, with Teun Koopmeiners punishing them twice with sharp finishing and intelligent late runs.

For a brief spell, the Allianz Stadium return felt like it might be a formality for Juventus.

Instead, the second half became a showcase of Galatasaray’s pace, composure and ruthlessness.

Noa Lang tore into space with fearless direct running, scoring twice and constantly unsettling Juventus’ reshuffled defense.

Galatasaray's Noa Lang celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off first leg match against Juventus at RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Gabriel Sara orchestrated everything from midfield, drifting between lines and creating wave after wave of pressure.

Up front, Victor Osimhen imposed himself physically, dragging center backs out of position and opening lanes for runners. Once Juventus were reduced to 10 men, the floodgates opened. Galatasaray scored four unanswered goals, turning a tense contest into a statement.

The statistics reflected the dominance. Galatasaray controlled possession, nearly tripled Juventus in total shots and repeatedly exploited transitions. Their press forced mistakes, their midfield screened effectively, and their finishing was clinical.

Now the stage shifts to Turin, where Juventus must attempt what history suggests is unlikely. Without the away goals rule, the equation is simple.

Galatasaray can afford a draw, a win or even a defeat by one or two goals. Juventus must win by three just to force extra time and by four to advance outright.

They have never overturned a three-goal first-leg deficit in the Champions League knockout rounds.

Context only deepens the challenge.

Juventus are enduring a turbulent stretch domestically. A damaging defeat to Inter in the Derby d’Italia was followed by a shock home loss to Como, exposing defensive fragility and a lack of cutting edge.

Coach Luciano Spalletti has spoken openly about the need for personality and urgency, yet injuries have limited his options.

Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik remain sidelined, depriving the team of a natural focal point.

Kenan Yıldız, the 20-year-old Turkish winger who has contributed nine goals and eight assists this season, is managing a calf issue but could feature.

His creativity and drive may be central to any hope of an early breakthrough.

Juventus will likely press high from the opening whistle, pushing full-backs forward and asking Koopmeiners to dictate tempo.

The risk is obvious. Committing numbers forward leaves space behind, and that is precisely where Galatasaray are most dangerous.

Galatasaray arrive with confidence shaped by both European momentum and domestic authority.

They sit atop the Super Lig and have built a squad capable of mixing steel with flair despite a 2-0 slip-up in Konya on Saturday.

Okan Buruk has emphasized focus and discipline, wary of complacency.

Osimhen is nursing a knee concern, which could blunt some of their counterattacking threat, yet the structure remains intact.

Mauro Icardi is expected to feature if he proves his fitness, but if he falls short, Buruk could turn to Kerem Demirbay in a reshuffled setup or push one of his wingers into a more advanced role to maintain attacking threat.

Lucas Torreira anchors the midfield with relentless energy, Sara provides invention, and Lang’s movement offers a constant outlet.

Tactically, the battle may hinge on midfield control.

If Juventus can pin Galatasaray deep and circulate the ball with speed and precision, the pressure inside Allianz Stadium will build quickly.

An early goal would transform the atmosphere and belief. But if Galatasaray absorb that surge and strike on the counter, the tie could effectively end long before the final whistle.

There is also a broader narrative at play. For Galatasaray, progression would mark their first appearance in the Champions League round of 16 since the 2013-14 campaign and underline their resurgence on the continental stage.

For Juventus, elimination would intensify scrutiny on Spalletti’s first season and shift attention firmly toward salvaging a top-four finish in Serie A.