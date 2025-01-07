Süper Lig defending champions Galatasaray will host Istanbul Başakşehir at RAMS Park on Wednesday for the opening match of the Turkish Cup Group C.

In Group C, Galatasaray face tricky competition with Istanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor, Eyüpspor, Çorum FK, and Boluspor.

Following the clash with Başakşehir, Galatasaray will take on Boluspor and Konyaspor.

This marks Galatasaray's first match in the new Turkish Cup format, which includes 24 teams divided into four groups of six.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Icardi misses out

Argentinian star Mauro Icardi, who sustained a knee injury during a UEFA Europa League clash against Tottenham, will not feature in tomorrow's match.

His injury, involving a torn anterior cruciate ligament, has sidelined him for the fixture.

Impressive run

Galatasaray enters the match on an impressive 21-match unbeaten streak across Süper Lig and UEFA Europa League fixtures.

Their last defeat came in the UEFA Champions League playoff round, where they lost to Young Boys on Aug. 27.

Since then, they have won 16 matches and drawn five.

Yunus Akgün has been a standout performer this season, scoring 11 goals across all competitions.

The talented forward netted five goals in UEFA Europa League action and added another six in Süper Lig, playing a crucial role in his team's success.

Victor Osimhen, on loan from Napoli, has been another key figure, scoring 13 goals in 16 appearances.

In Süper Lig, the Nigerian striker has netted 10 goals in 12 matches and scored three in four UEFA Europa League games, making him a pivotal presence in Galatasaray's attacking force.

Defensive struggles

Despite their attacking prowess, Galatasaray has faced challenges at the back, conceding in 13 of their 17 Süper Lig games and in all six UEFA Europa League matches.

In total, they have conceded 40 goals in 26 official matches this season.

A rivalry renewed

Tomorrow's encounter will mark the third time Galatasaray and Başakşehir face off in the Turkish Cup.

In their previous two encounters, Başakşehir triumphed both times – winning 2-1 in the 2017 Round of 16 and 3-2 in the 2023 quarterfinals.

In their last 10 meetings, Galatasaray has had the upper hand with 6 wins, while Başakşehir has secured one victory and three matches have ended in draws.

The most significant win for Galatasaray came in a 7-0 rout, while Başakşehir's largest victories were 4-1 and 3-0.

Managers' head-to-head

The managerial battle between Okan Buruk (Galatasaray) and Çağdaş Atan (Başakşehir) has been closely contested.

They have faced off six times, with Buruk securing three victories and Atan two.

One match ended in a draw.

Galatasaray is aiming to add another Turkish Cup to its collection, having won the prestigious trophy 18 times.

They last lifted the cup in May 2019 after defeating Akhisarspor 3-1 in the final.

Meanwhile, Başakşehir have reached the final twice but failed to claim the title.