Victor Osimhen struck twice as Galatasaray defeated archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby Monday, extending their lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to six points in a clash that ended with two players sent off.

Galatasaray tightened their grip on the Süper Lig title race with a 2-1 victory over Fenerbahçe at RAMS Park on Monday, as Victor Osimhen's first-half brace proved decisive in a fiercely contested Istanbul derby.

The victory lifted Okan Buruk's side to 22 points after nine matches, six clear of second-placed Fenerbahçe, who remained on 16 points under coach İsmail Kartal.

The match ended in controversy as Galatasaray defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı and Fenerbahçe's Archie Brown were both shown red cards following a post-match altercation.

Galatasaray started brightly, with Barış Alper Yılmaz twice testing Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Ederson in quick succession.

In the 15th minute, Ismail Jakobs found Yılmaz inside the penalty area, but Ederson reacted sharply to deny his angled effort with his feet.

Two minutes later, the Brazilian goalkeeper again came to Fenerbahçe's rescue, keeping out another powerful attempt from Yılmaz.

Fenerbahçe threatened in the 20th minute when Oğuz Aydın's free kick from outside the area narrowly cleared the far post.

Galatasaray eventually broke the deadlock in the 29th minute through Osimhen, who collected a pass from Yılmaz, surged into the penalty area and fired a left-footed strike inside the near post.

The Nigerian striker doubled the advantage just before halftime.

Following a throw-in from Jakobs, Ederson punched the ball away from danger, but Davinson Sanchez fired it back toward goal, allowing Osimhen to redirect it into the net with a header in the 44th minute.

Fenerbahçe responded after the break with a moment of individual brilliance.

In the 62nd minute, Kerem Aktürkoğlu delivered the ball from the left, with Oğuz Aydın helping it into the path of İrfan Can Kahveci, who unleashed a spectacular overhead kick beyond goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır to halve the deficit.

The visitors pushed for an equalizer as the match entered its closing stages, while Galatasaray looked to exploit spaces on the counterattack.

Rafael Leao came close to restoring the hosts' two-goal advantage in the 87th minute, but his effort from a tight angle drifted narrowly wide of the near post.

Fenerbahçe nearly snatched a dramatic equalizer in the 90th minute when Milan Skriniar directed a header toward goal following a set-piece scramble.

However, Mario Lemina produced a crucial goal-line clearance to preserve Galatasaray's narrow lead.

The hosts survived the late pressure to claim all three points, although tensions boiled over after the final whistle, resulting in red cards for Bardakcı and Brown.

Galatasaray will look to maintain their momentum when they travel to Konyaspor next week, while Fenerbahçe will seek to bounce back at home against Göztepe.