Galatasaray bid farewell to their European aspirations after succumbing 4-1 to Czech side Sparta Prague in the return leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff round, having won the first leg 3-2.

At the Letna Stadium in the Czech capital, Prague, Galatasaray found themselves on the back foot, with their lone goal coming from the boot of Abdülkerim Bardakcı.

On the other end, Sparta Prague's offensive prowess shone through with goals from Angelo Preciado, Indrit Tuci, Lukas Haraslin and Jan Kuchta.

With this victory, the Czech outfit cemented their spot in the round of 16, while the Lions' European hunt abruptly stopped.

The match concluded with a brief altercation between the two teams' benches, resulting in a red card for Galatasaray's Head Coach, Okan Buruk.

Galatasaray's European expedition this season spanned 14 encounters, comprising seven wins, three draws, and four losses.

Their journey commenced in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, progressing through victories against Lithuania's Zalgiris, Slovenia's Olimpija, and Norwegian side Molde, securing a berth in the group stage.

There, they clinched five wins and a single draw, advancing to the UEFA Europa League after finishing third in Group A alongside Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Manchester United.

Despite a promising start, Galatasaray's hopes were dashed as they bowed out of the competition following a 4-1 defeat to Sparta Prague in the playoff round.

Galatasaray's woes against Sparta Prague away from home continued, echoing their previous encounters.

Their first meeting dates back to the 1995-1996 UEFA Cup qualifiers, where Galatasaray suffered a 3-1 defeat on Czech soil.

A similar fate befell them in the 1997-1998 UEFA Champions League group stage, conceding a 3-0 loss in Prague.

The match saw Galatasaray reduced to 10 men once more, reminiscent of their previous fixture where Kaan Ayhan's expulsion left them short-handed.

In the home leg, it was Victor Nelsson who received a direct red card in the 62nd minute.

Abdülkerim Bardakcı's goal marked his sixth in official matches this season, a commendable feat for the seasoned defender who previously netted thrice in the Turkish Süper Lig and once each in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers and the Turkish Cup.

Reflecting on the defeat, Galatasaray's Head Coach Okan Buruk lamented their subpar performance, attributing the loss to numerous turnovers.

He admitted, "We played well below our standard today," highlighting the pivotal role turnovers played in Sparta Prague's goals.

Despite acknowledging the opponent's merit, Buruk remained confident in his squad's abilities, aiming to bounce back in domestic competitions.

Buruk also addressed concerns regarding defensive woes, citing recent departures and injuries as contributing factors.

However, he remained optimistic about his team's potential, emphasizing their determination to excel in upcoming fixtures.

In a candid assessment of the match officials, Buruk expressed disappointment with their performance, echoing past grievances in European competitions.

Additionally, he apologized for the post-match altercation, acknowledging fault on both sides while urging for better officiating standards.

A fight breaks out between the two teams at the end of the match the UEFA Europa League 2022/24 match between Galatasaray and Sparta Prag at Epet Arena, Prague, Czech Republic, Feb. 23, 2024. (AA Photo)

Despite the setback, Buruk remained steadfast in his ambitions, rallying his team to strive for success in the Turkish Cup and the Süper Cup, determined to overcome the disappointment of their European exit.