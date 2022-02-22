Istanbul giant Galatasaray on Monday defeated Izmir side Göztepe 3-2 in a Turkish Süper Lig week 26 game.

The Yellow Reds started fast as defender Victor Nelsson scored an early goal in the third minute at Göztepe's Gürsel Aksel Stadium.

Just before the end of the first half, Cherif Ndiaye equalized the score with a penalty goal at the 46th minute.

Ndiaye scored another penalty goal in the 70th minute, then Bafetimbi Gomis of Galatasaray leveled the score once again with another penalty kick in the 87th minute.

Gomis scored from another penalty, just before the end of the game, at the 99th minute as the game ended in a 3-2 victory for the Lions.

The victory marked the Lions' first Süper Lig win in 2022 and their first in six winless Süper Lig games.

This game also saw the return to play of Galatasaray's Norwegian fullback, Omar Elabdellaoui, after 423 days off the field.

Elabdellaoui was severely injured by a fireworks explosion during 2021 New Year's celebrations.

Galatasaray is now in 13th place in the Süper Lig standings with 32 points, while Göztepe is 16th with 27 points.