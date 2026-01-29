Galatasaray’s return to the UEFA Champions League under its expanded format has delivered both sporting progress and a major financial boost, with the Turkish champions securing a place in the knockout round playoffs and earning more than 42 million euros ($51 million) along the way.

Competing directly in the 36-team league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League, Galatasaray finished 20th after eight matches, enough to advance into the two-legged knockout playoff round that feeds into the round of 16.

The revamped system, now in its second season, scrapped the traditional group stage in favor of a single league table.

Each club plays eight matches, four home and four away, with the top eight advancing straight to the round of 16.

Teams finishing ninth through 24th move into the playoffs, while the bottom 12 are eliminated.

Galatasaray’s league-phase campaign produced three wins, one draw and four losses, including a statement victory over Liverpool, keeping them competitive in a crowded field and firmly inside the playoff bracket.

That performance has already translated into significant revenue.

UEFA payments to Galatasaray for participation and results currently stand at approximately 42.5 million euros, excluding ticket sales and other commercial income.

The largest guaranteed sum came from the participation fee.

All 36 clubs received an equal share of 18.62 million euros, paid in two installments. On the pitch, Galatasaray added 7 million euros in performance bonuses, earning 2.1 million euros per win and 700,000 euros for a draw.

Their 20th-place finish in the league table also brought a 5.08 million euros ranking bonus, drawn from UEFA’s merit-based distribution pool.

Clubs finishing outside the top 16 do not receive additional placement bonuses, but Galatasaray still landed in the middle tier of playoff qualifiers.

A further 8.41 million euros came from UEFA’s value pillar, which blends broadcasting market value and historical performance.

Türkiye’s TV market, combined with Galatasaray’s strong European coefficient, ensured a solid return, including a 2.42 million euros coefficient share tied to results over the past decade.

Qualifying for the knockout playoff round added another 1 million euros, pushing Galatasaray’s confirmed earnings to just over 42.5 million euros by the end of the league phase in late January.

More money remains on the table. Winning the playoff tie would earn Galatasaray an additional 11 million euros for reaching the round of 16, with deeper runs offering even larger rewards.

Quarterfinalists receive 12.5 million euros, semifinalists 15 million euros, finalists 18.5 million euros, and the eventual champions collect an extra 6.5 million euros.