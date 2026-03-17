Galatasaray step into Anfield with a narrow lead, but a performance in Istanbul that suggested far more than a one-goal advantage.

The Turkish champions hold a 1-0 aggregate edge over Liverpool heading into Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg, a reward for a composed and tactically sharp display that exposed both the strengths and recurring flaws of their English opponents.

Mario Lemina’s early header, guided in after Victor Osimhen won the first contact from a corner, proved decisive on the night and underlined a persistent issue for Liverpool, who have struggled to defend set pieces all season.

That opening goal shaped everything. Galatasaray settled into a compact mid-block, closing central lanes and forcing Liverpool wide, where crosses were dealt with efficiently.

The hosts did not dominate possession, but they controlled the game’s tempo.

Osimhen’s disallowed goal hinted at further danger, while Liverpool’s own effort, ruled out for handball, summed up a frustrating evening where their attacking quality lacked precision in decisive moments.

It was not an isolated success. Galatasaray have now beaten Liverpool four straight times across competitions, including another 1-0 win earlier in the league phase, and have kept clean sheets in the last three meetings.

Yet the challenge ahead remains steep. They have never won at Anfield and have managed just one victory in England, a reminder of the scale of the task despite their current advantage.

Their path to this stage has already carried the hallmarks of a side comfortable with adversity.

Finishing 20th in the league phase, Galatasaray needed a playoff to survive and delivered one of the round’s most dramatic ties, eliminating Juventus 7-5 on aggregate after extra time.

That resilience has carried into recent weeks, with five consecutive domestic wins, including a controlled 3-0 victory over Istanbul Başakşehir that extended their lead at the top of the Süper Lig.

Okan Buruk is expected to trust the same structure that has brought stability. A 4-2-3-1 system built on discipline and transitions, with Lemina and Lucas Torreira shielding the defense and initiating quick breaks.

The absence of suspended center-back Davinson Sanchez forces a reshuffle, but the broader defensive approach will remain intact: stay compact, limit space between lines, and strike quickly when possession turns over.

Everything in attack flows through Osimhen. His seven Champions League goals this season place him among Europe’s most productive forwards, and his physical presence alone alters defensive plans.

Around him, Barış Alper Yılmaz and Noa Lang provide pace and directness, while the midfield looks to release them early into space left behind by Liverpool’s aggressive positioning.

Liverpool, however, present a different challenge at home. Anfield has long been one of Europe’s most demanding venues, and their record reflects it, with 15 wins from their last 19 UEFA matches there.

The expectation is a fast start, driven by intensity and crowd energy, as Arne Slot’s side look to overturn the deficit before Galatasaray can settle.

Mohamed Salah remains the central threat, chasing his 50th Champions League goal, while Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai offer creativity between the lines.

Szoboszlai, in particular, has been Liverpool’s most reliable scorer in Europe this season. Hugo Ekitike is expected to lead the line, supported by overlapping full-backs and a midfield tasked with sustaining pressure.

Yet questions linger over consistency. Liverpool have won only three of their last six matches in all competitions and recently dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham, a result that reflected a broader issue: control without clinical finishing. Against a disciplined Galatasaray defense that has already shut them out twice this season, that inefficiency could prove costly again.

The equation is clear. Liverpool must win by two goals to progress in normal time. A 1-0 victory forces extra time. Any Galatasaray goal shifts the balance heavily in favor of the visitors, who would then demand at least three from the hosts.