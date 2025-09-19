Galatasaray’s long-awaited Champions League league stage step-up turned into a sobering lesson in defensive fragility as they were dismantled 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt at a packed Deutsche Bank Park.

What began with hope ended in humiliation, highlighting both tactical naivety and individual errors that left the Turkish champions reeling.

The night began with promise for the visitors.

The Lions' captain, Yunus Akgün, struck in the eighth minute after a slick counter-attack finished by a precise assist from Leroy Sane, who made history as the only player to score or assist on his Champions League debut for four different clubs.

Yunus, making his second Champions League appearance seven years after his first fleeting outing against Porto, raised spirits with his first-ever goal in Europe’s elite competition, briefly suggesting Galatasaray might dictate the match despite the intimidating German atmosphere.

But any optimism was short-lived.

Defensive lapses quickly undermined the early advantage.

In the 37th minute, a misjudged clearance allowed Ritsu Doan’s low drive to deflect off Davinson Sanchez into his own net, leveling the score.

The German side then seized control in first-half stoppage time.

Nineteen-year-old Can Uzun, making his Champions League debut, produced a moment of brilliance, controlling the ball on the edge of the box before turning sharply and finishing with composure to put Frankfurt ahead.

Two minutes later, Jonathan Burkardt’s glancing header extended the lead to 3-1, completing a rapid, punishing sequence that left Galatasaray stunned.

The second half offered no respite.

Galatasaray dominated possession but lacked penetration and failed to create clear scoring chances, while defensive mistakes continued to invite punishment.

Burkardt scored again in the 66th minute, completing his dream debut, and Ansgar Knauff sealed the emphatic 5-1 scoreline in the 75th minute.

The collapse underscored Galatasaray’s inability to manage pressure and maintain concentration against a disciplined, aggressive opponent.

Free Palestine

Beyond the scoreboard, the match carried political undertones as Galatasaray’s fans used the European stage to voice solidarity with global causes.

White-shirted supporters in the front rows formed the words “Free Palestine,” while Palestinian and East Turkistan flags waved throughout the stadium, demonstrating the club’s deeply engaged and expressive fanbase.

Galatasaray fans display a pro-Palestine message in the stands during the UEFA Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

The defeat shattered multiple streaks and records for Galatasaray.

Their 16-match run of victories across official competitions came to a halt, their first European match in nearly four years conceding five goals, and a winless streak in UEFA tournaments extended to seven matches.

Against German sides, the Istanbul club has now lost six of the last seven encounters.

This 5-1 loss represents their heaviest defeat on German soil in the Champions League era and marks the first time Galatasaray has conceded five goals to a German opponent.

Historically, the club’s Champions League struggles have been stark. In the last 18 group-stage matches, Galatasaray has recorded only a single victory, accompanied by five draws and 11 defeats, illustrating persistent difficulties at Europe’s highest level.

Their woes on the road are equally pronounced, failing to win any of their last 10 European away fixtures.

Even against Eintracht Frankfurt, history was unkind: the Istanbul club had remained unbeaten in their previous two encounters, including a 1-0 home win, but was now overwhelmed in a decisive third clash.

Galatasaray must now regroup quickly.

They host Liverpool in their next group-stage match, seeking to halt a European slide that has seen defensive frailties and inconsistency dominate recent campaigns.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, travels to Atletico Madrid on September 30, buoyed by a dominant display and a statement victory that signals their intent in this year’s Champions League.