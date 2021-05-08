Galatasaray defeated Beşiktaş 3-1 in Saturday's Istanbul derby in a kev victory in Turkish title race, clinching runner-up spot from stumbling Fenerbahçe.
During the Week 40 clash, the Lions led the first half 2-1 against the league leader. Ryan Babel's 11-th minute goal was reviewed through video assistant referee (VAR) over possible offside.
Veterean referee Cüneyt Çakır's ruling was overruled by the VAR in 38th minute and gained a penalty for Beşiktaş, which was turned into score by Rashid Ghezzal.
Six minutes later, Radamel Falcao scored through a penalty and gave Galatasaray a 2-1 lead.
In 76th minute, veteran midfielder Ara Turan brought the score 3-1 for the home team.
This win marked the fourth consecutive win for Galatasaray, who ended a seven-match unbeaten run for Beşiktaş. It was also the second derby win for Galatasaray, losing 2-0 against Beşiktaş in the first half of the season.
