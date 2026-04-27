Galatasaray seized a major advantage in the Turkish title race Sunday with a commanding 3-0 win over archrivals Fenerbahçe, tightening their hold on what would be a fourth consecutive and 26th overall Süper Lig championship.

The victory in Week 31 moved Galatasaray to 71 points, keeping them atop the Süper Lig and opening a crucial gap over their closest rival. Fenerbahçe remain on 67 points and dropped further off the pace, while Trabzonspor fell nine points back when Galatasaray’s win and game in hand are taken into account. With three matches left, Galatasaray now need just four points to be sure of the title regardless of other results.

Tight 1st half

The opening half of the derby was a tense, physical midfield battle in which chances were scarce for both sides. Fenerbahçe enjoyed more of the ball early and tried to construct attacks patiently, but Galatasaray’s structure and pressing limited their ability to create clear opportunities.

Fenerbahçe squandered a massive chance to take control in the 13th minute when Anderson Talisca missed a penalty, a turning point that allowed Galatasaray to settle and grow into the match. As the half wore on, the hosts began to carry more threat and their pressure finally told.

In the 40th minute, Galatasaray’s in-form Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen delivered once again, scoring the opener that sent RAMS Park into celebration and gave the Lions a precious 1-0 lead at the break. It was another statement moment in a season in which Osimhen has become the team’s key attacking reference.

After the match, Osimhen underlined the intensity of their preparation, noting that what fans saw was the product of an even harder internal standard.

“I think we fought very well in every training session before this match. I can say that we were even more ambitious and determined than in this match,” he said.

“We were actually less tired in this match than in training. As a team, we want to prepare well and continue like this until the end of the season,” he added.

VAR Drama

Galatasaray carried their momentum into the second half and began to generate more effective attacking moves, pinning Fenerbahçe back for long stretches.

In the 56th minute, they thought they had doubled the advantage when Lucas Torreira finished a flowing move, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

The disallowed goal did little to disrupt Galatasaray’s rhythm. They continued to push and were rewarded in the 67th minute when Barış Alper Yılmaz converted from the penalty spot, extending the lead to 2-0 and effectively breaking Fenerbahçe’s resistance.

A late third sealed the 3-0 scoreline, capping one of Galatasaray’s most emphatic derby performances in recent years.

Home Fortress

Beyond the score, the result carried symbolic weight. Coach Okan Buruk pointed out that it was only Galatasaray’s second home victory against Fenerbahçe in the last 10 years, underscoring its importance in the context of a rivalry often defined by narrow margins.

“We had one home victory against Fenerbahçe in the last 10 years. This makes it two. We had only managed two wins away against Beşiktaş in the new stadium in the last four years. Derby performances are important,” he said.

The win also extended Galatasaray’s remarkable home run. They are now unbeaten in their last 34 league matches at RAMS Park, with 27 wins and seven draws since their last home defeat – also against Fenerbahçe, on May 19, 2024. That record has been a cornerstone of their title push.

Osimhen’s opener was his 20th goal of the season in all competitions and his 13th in the Süper Lig. Playing his 20th league match of the campaign, the 27-year-old has now scored in 9 of his last 10 league appearances, netting 10 goals in that stretch alone. The only match in which he failed to score during that run was the Week 22 game against Eyüpspor.

In Europe, Osimhen has added seven goals in 10 UEFA Champions League games, underlining his status as one of the side’s most decisive players domestically and continentally. His consistent scoring has been central to Galatasaray’s push for their 26th championship.

Advantage with Galatasaray

Entering the week, Galatasaray led Fenerbahçe by four points and Trabzonspor by six. The derby win extended the gap over Fenerbahçe to seven points and, with a game in hand, pushed the advantage over Trabzonspor to nine.

With three fixtures remaining, the equation is straightforward: four more points will secure the title regardless of what their rivals do.

Coach Okan Buruk has previously emphasized how crucial the derby was “on the road to the championship,” noting that beating their direct rival at such a key moment both widened the gap and secured a head-to-head advantage that “minimized our rival's chances of winning the championship."