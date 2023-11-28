In the upcoming clash on Wednesday, Turkish Süper Lig reigning champions Galatasaray will host a troubled Manchester United side in the UEFA Champions League Group A reverse leg encounter.

The spotlight is on the Lions' historical dominance on the pitch as they prepare to vanquish the Red Devils once and for all.

Boasting the title of Türkiye's most successful football team in international competitions, the Istanbulites have competed in European cups a staggering 312 times.

With victories in the UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup, their track record includes 112 wins, 83 draws and 117 losses across all competitions.

Notably, Galatasaray have crossed paths with English clubs 22 times in European cups, facing off against the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leeds United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

In these encounters, however, the Lions have secured four wins and eight draws and succumbed to 10 slaughters.

The imminent clash against Manchester United holds significance as it marks Galatasaray's most-played matches against English teams.

Out of the seven meetings between the two teams, all in the Champions League, they have shared victories twice, while three matches ended in a draw.

Galatasaray managed to net seven goals in these bouts, while their English counterparts scored 10.

Galatasaray's home advantage against Manchester United has been noteworthy, remaining undefeated in three encounters.

The historical matchups between the two teams include four games in England and three in Istanbul, where Galatasaray impressively kept a clean sheet.

One of the unforgettable encounters dates back to the 1993–1994 season when the Lions locked horns with the Red Devils in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

Despite being considered the underdogs, Galatasaray secured a 3-3 draw in the first match and advanced by completing the rematch with a 0-0 score, causing a major upset in European football.

The head-to-head record of Galatasaray against Manchester United in UEFA competitions is as follows:

Oct.20, 1993: Champions League: Manchester United 3-3 Galatasaray

Nov. 3, 1993: Champions League: Galatasaray 0-0 Manchester United

Sept. 28, 1994: Champions League: Galatasaray 0-0 Manchester United

Dec. 7, 1994: Champions League: Manchester United 4-0 Galatasaray

Sept. 19, 2012: Champions League: Manchester United 1-0 Galatasaray

Nov. 20, 2012: Champions League: Galatasaray 1-0 Manchester United

Oct. 3, 2023: Champions League: Manchester United 2-3 Galatasaray

At Old Trafford, the Lions stunned everyone by rallying from behind, turning a 2-1 deficit into a remarkable 3-2 victory.

Notably, Manchester United have struggled in away matches against Turkish teams, securing only three wins in nine matches, accompanied by two draws and four losses.

They managed to score eight goals but conceded eight as well.

As the stage is set for the upcoming clash, Galatasaray face a setback with Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez, who was diagnosed with a second-degree strain in the upper left back muscle.

Despite this, the team's focus remains on securing a victory in front of their home crowd.

With Group A leaders Bayern Munich having already punched their ticket into the knockout stages, the anticipation is high as Galatasaray aim to move up to second place by overcoming Manchester United's challenge.

In preparation for the clash, Manchester United announced the absence of several key players due to injuries.

Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro will be sidelined, posing a challenge for the English giants.

Galatasaray's focus is on key players like Kaan Ayhan, Lucas Torreira, Tanguy Ndombele, Wilfried Zaha and the on-fire Mauro Icardi, with expectations of a strong performance at RAMS Park against Manchester United.

The Lions are poised to secure their European journey with a triumph in tomorrow's match.

Should they outclass Manchester United in front of their devoted fans, a likely outcome, they will elevate their points to seven, establishing a commanding four-point lead over the Red Devils before the decisive last week.

In the unlikely event of an unfavorable result, Galatasaray will gracefully transition to the UEFA Europa League, ensuring their continental quest continues.