With the football season drawing to a close in many leagues around the world, champions are being crowned, adding to the excitement for fans.

Transfermarkt recently released data highlighting the teams that have garnered the most fan support this season.

Here's a look at the top 30 teams that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide, including the positions of Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, from the Turkish Süper Lig.

A team's strength off the field often lies in its passionate fan base, whose presence fills stadiums and creates an electrifying atmosphere.

According to Transfermarkt's rankings, these are the top 30 teams that have attracted the most fans this season:

30: Rangers - 46,319

29: Napoli - 46,396

28: Feyenoord - 47,000

27: PSG - 47,158

26: Real Betis - 47,734

25: Newcastle United - 49,260

24: Koln - 49,807

23: Manchester City - 50,092

22: BJ Guoan - 50,192

21: Ajax - 50,321

20: Flamengo - 50,893

19: Mönchengladbach - 51,204

18: Benfica - 52,827

17: Stuttgart - 54,467

16: Celtic - 55,078

14: West Ham - 55,498

13: Frankfurt - 56,853

12: Atletico Madrid - 58,935

11: Arsenal - 60,225

9: Tottenham - 61,501

8: Roma - 62,603

7: Manchester United - 69,200

6: Milan - 72,041

5: Real Madrid - 72,121

4: River Plate - 72,486

3: Inter - 72,821

2: Bayern Munich - 75,000

1: Borussia Dortmund - 81,297

Fenerbahçe players celebrate after İrfan Can Kahveci (C) scores a goal during the Turkish Süper Lig match against Beşiktaş at Ülker Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 27, 2024. (AA Photo)

Notably, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, two iconic teams from the Süper Lig, also made the list, with Fenerbahçe at 51st place with 36,615 fans and Galatasaray at 35th with 42,146 fans.