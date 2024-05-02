With the football season drawing to a close in many leagues around the world, champions are being crowned, adding to the excitement for fans.
Transfermarkt recently released data highlighting the teams that have garnered the most fan support this season.
Here's a look at the top 30 teams that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide, including the positions of Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, from the Turkish Süper Lig.
A team's strength off the field often lies in its passionate fan base, whose presence fills stadiums and creates an electrifying atmosphere.
According to Transfermarkt's rankings, these are the top 30 teams that have attracted the most fans this season:
30: Rangers - 46,319
29: Napoli - 46,396
28: Feyenoord - 47,000
27: PSG - 47,158
26: Real Betis - 47,734
25: Newcastle United - 49,260
24: Koln - 49,807
23: Manchester City - 50,092
22: BJ Guoan - 50,192
21: Ajax - 50,321
20: Flamengo - 50,893
19: Mönchengladbach - 51,204
18: Benfica - 52,827
17: Stuttgart - 54,467
16: Celtic - 55,078
14: West Ham - 55,498
13: Frankfurt - 56,853
12: Atletico Madrid - 58,935
11: Arsenal - 60,225
9: Tottenham - 61,501
8: Roma - 62,603
7: Manchester United - 69,200
6: Milan - 72,041
5: Real Madrid - 72,121
4: River Plate - 72,486
3: Inter - 72,821
2: Bayern Munich - 75,000
1: Borussia Dortmund - 81,297
Notably, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, two iconic teams from the Süper Lig, also made the list, with Fenerbahçe at 51st place with 36,615 fans and Galatasaray at 35th with 42,146 fans.