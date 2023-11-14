The long-awaited Turkish Süper Cup final between archrivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe is set to unfold in a venue that adds an extra layer of intrigue – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The clash was initially slated for August but faced a deferment due to the intricate dance between European matches and Süper Lig commitments.

The burning question that echoed through the minds of Turkish football enthusiasts was not just about who would emerge victorious, but also when and where this epic showdown would finally transpire.

A recent twist in the tale, orchestrated by the Turkish Football Federation, has injected a fresh narrative into the Süper Cup saga.

The Council Boards of both Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe have given the green light for a groundbreaking decision that propels this intense encounter beyond the familiar borders of Türkiye.

The Turkish Football Federation officially declared on Monday that the 2023 Süper Cup showdown between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe will take center stage at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia on Dec. 29.

Mehmet Büyükekşi, the president of the Turkish Football Federation, stepped into the spotlight to shed light on this groundbreaking decision.

Emphasizing the global significance of Saudi Arabia and the ongoing negotiations for a revamped Süper Cup format, Büyükekşi articulated his perspective during a panel titled "Gulf Countries Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Sports Sector and Economy in Türkiye."

He underscored the pivotal role Saudi Arabia plays on the world stage, stating, "Saudi Arabia is important to us because the eyes of the world are on Saudi Arabia."

Negotiations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia to explore the possibility of organizing the Süper Cup matches in a quadruple-tournament format are still ongoing.

Büyükekşi unveiled this ambitious plan during discussions at the panel, where luminaries such as FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup CEO Nasser Fahad al-Khater, Saudi Arabian Deputy Minister of Sports Naif I. AlDossary and Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravine shared insights on the symbiotic relationship between sports, culture and the economy.

With a keen eye on the future, Büyükekşi outlined his vision, stating, "Our goal is for the Süper Lig to rank sixth in the world rankings."

Fueled by the desire to elevate Türkiye's standing on the global football stage, he added, "We want to showcase the competitiveness of our league to the world, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the republic with Süper Cup festivities broadcasted on numerous international television channels."