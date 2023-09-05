In the colorful Galatasaray's storied history, the club has always been an irresistible magnet for international talent.

With the ink still drying on their contracts, Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez, a duo from Tottenham Hotspur, now grace the hallowed grounds of RAMS Park.

These two acquisitions propel the club's tally of foreign talent to an impressive 198, cementing its status as a global football powerhouse.

As reigning champions of the Süper Lig, Galatasaray have deftly retained the core of their dream starting 11.

Poised to represent Türkiye in the UEFA Champions League, they have enriched their lineup with a constellation of stellar players.

Galatasaray's recent odyssey into the international arena began with the heralding of Mauro Icardi as a foreign virtuoso.

This summer, the club orchestrated an impressive symphony of transfers, welcoming Spanish left-back Angelino, the electric Ivorian striker Wilfried Zaha, Brazilian wing sensation Tete, the Moroccan maestro Hakim Ziyech and other luminaries into their fold.

With these strategic acquisitions, the Lions have embraced a grand total of 196 foreign players, representing six continents and hailing from 52 different countries since the inception of the Turkish 1st Football League in the 1959 season.

On the exhilarating deadline day for UEFA Champions League submissions, the Yellow-Reds orchestrated a masterstroke by securing French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham, a prominent English Premier League outfit.

Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez (R) and Tanguy Ndombele during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, Enfield, U.K., Aug. 27, 2021. (Getty Images Photo)

The addition of these two international stalwarts brings the tally of foreign players in Galatasaray's storied history to an impressive 198.

10 French, 7 Colombians

In the intricate mosaic of Galatasaray's history, French and Colombian players have consistently shone brightly.

The ranks of French players at Galatasaray have swelled to 10, with Ndombele becoming the latest addition to this illustrious list.

Davinson Sanchez, on the other hand, joins the ranks of six other Colombian footballers who have donned the yellow-red jersey before him.

Brazil's reign

Since 1959, Galatasaray's recruitment strategy has often leaned heavily toward Brazil, a nation renowned for producing footballing maestros.

A total of 23 Samba boys have graced Galatasaray's ranks in the span of 64 years, further cementing the close footballing ties between the club and this footballing powerhouse.

Yugoslavia and Romania, with 16 and 15 players respectively, trail behind Brazil in this prestigious list, showcasing the club's commitment to diversity and global talent scouting.

Unique blend of heritage

Galatasaray's embrace of international players extends to those of Turkish descent who hold citizenship in other countries.

The likes of Kubilay Türkyılmaz, Hakan Yakin and Eren Derdiyok, all Swiss passport holders, have proudly represented the club.

Additionally, Pierre Esser and Kerem Demirbay, both German citizens, along with Jimmy Durmaz, a key figure in the Swedish National Team, and Yusuf Demir, an Austrian passport holder, have all worn the coveted yellow-red jersey.