Galatasaray's Uruguayan stalwart goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is gearing up for his 400th match in the Süper Lig on Friday should he play against Rizespor.

The veteran goalkeeper, who was transferred from Italy's Lazio team at the beginning of the 2011-2012 season, has been one of Galatasaray's most consistent players since his arrival.

Making his debut in the Süper Lig in the first week of the 2011-2012 season against Başakşehir, where they lost 2-0, Muslera played his 100th match in the 33rd week of the 2013-2014 season when they defeated Trabzonspor 4-1.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper played his 200th league match for Galatasaray in the 34th week of the 2016-2017 season when they defeated Konyaspor 2-1.

He then went on to hit his 300th show in the match against Erzurumspor on Feb. 27, 2021, during the 2020-2021 season.

Muslera, a revered figure among Galatasaray fans, has garnered widespread admiration for his performance and character during his 13 seasons at the club, achieving numerous important successes and setting records.

In his 399 league appearances for Galatasaray, Muslera has conceded 383 goals. He has also kept a clean sheet in 154 Süper Lig matches, but opponents have managed to score against him in 245 matches. His highest number of goals conceded in a single Süper Lig match is five.

Throughout his career at Galatasaray, the experienced goalkeeper has received two red cards and 39 yellow cards.

Most capped foreign player

Fernando Muslera holds the record for the most official matches played by a foreign player in the Galatasaray jersey.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper has played 399 Süper Lig matches, along with 53 UEFA Champions League, 21 Turkish Cup and 7 TFF Super Cup matches for the Lions.

Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Fernando Muslera in acton during the Europa League match against Sparta Prague, Prague, Czech Republic, Feb. 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

With a total of 497 matches, Muslera is the foreign player who has worn the Galatasaray jersey the most, followed by Zoran Simovic with 239 matches.

Faryd Mondragon ranks third with 238 matches, while Cevad Prekazi ranks fourth with 235 matches.

Muslera also ranks third among all players who have worn the Galatasaray jersey the most. Legendary captain Bülent Korkmaz tops the list with 588 matches.

Most decorated foreign player

Fernando Muslera holds the title of the foreign player with the most trophies won with the Istanbul side.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper lifted the Süper Lig trophy six times, the Turkish Cup four times and the TFF Super Lig five times, achieving the remarkable feat of winning 15 trophies.

The previous record holder for this achievement was one of Galatasaray's legendary players, Gheorghe Hagi.

The Romanian player won a UEFA Super Cup, a UEFA Cup, four Süper Lig titles, two Presidential Cups (TFF Super Cup) and two Turkish Cups, totaling 10 championships at Galatasaray.

Muslera broke the record of Galatasaray's legendary goalkeepers Claudio Taffarel and Faryd Mondragon for the most matches without conceding a goal in a season.

The Uruguayan surpassed Taffarel and Mondragon by keeping his goal intact in 16 of the 32 matches he played 90 minutes in the normal season of the 2011-2012 Süper Lig season.

Taffarel played 15 matches without conceding a goal in the 1998-1999 and 1999-2000 seasons, while Mondragon achieved the same in the 2004-2005 season.

Muslera, who kept his goal intact in 14 matches this season, will break his own record if he does not concede a goal in three more matches.

Fernando Muslera was sidelined for a long time after suffering a serious injury at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper broke his leg in the 27th week of the Süper Lig on June 14, 2020, in the match against their upcoming opponents Rizespor, and was out of action for more than seven months.

The experienced goalkeeper returned to the team in the 20th week of the following season on January 20, 2021, in the match against Denizlispor.

He suffered his second serious injury while playing against Sivasspor in the first half of the 2021-2022 season.

Muslera, who had a ligament strain in the match on Dec. 13, 2021, was sidelined for about 2.5 months.

The experienced goalkeeper returned to the field in the match against Gaziantep on March 20, 2022.

In addition to his successful performances in goal, Fernando Muslera scored a goal while wearing the yellow-red jersey.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper found the net in a penalty kick in the match against Manisaspor, which they won 4-0, in the 34th week of the 2011-2012 season.