Galatasaray strengthened their grip on the Süper Lig title race Sunday with a 3-0 home victory over fierce rivals Fenerbahçe – in a tense and turbulent Istanbul derby that swung decisively after a missed penalty and a red card.

Goals from Victor Osimhen, Barış Alper Yılmaz and Lucas Torreira secured the win at RAMS Park, lifting Galatasaray to 74 points and leaving Fenerbahçe seven points adrift in second place with the season approaching its climax.

The match began at high intensity but produced few clear chances early on. Fenerbahçe were handed a golden opportunity in the 11th minute when Cherif was brought down in the box by defender Davinson Sanchez, prompting the referee to point to the spot. But Talisca’s penalty was struck wide, a costly miss that would soon define the contest.

Galatasaray struck first just before halftime. From a long throw-in, Lemina flicked the ball on and Osimhen controlled it sharply before finishing with a composed, improvised effort to make it 1-0.

The second half shifted firmly in the hosts’ favor. Galatasaray had two goals disallowed for offside before winning a penalty of their own after Yunus Akgün was fouled inside the area.

The moment sparked further drama as Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Ederson was shown a second yellow card for dissent, leaving the visitors reduced to 10 men.

Barış Alper Yılmaz converted from the spot in the 67th minute, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to double the lead.

With Fenerbahçe stretched and increasingly frustrated, Galatasaray added a third in the 83rd minute. After a chaotic corner, the ball broke kindly for Torreira, who finished from close range to seal a dominant scoreline.

Fenerbahçe’s night ended in further frustration as they squandered a late chance to pull one back, while Galatasaray controlled the closing stages with relative ease.

The result not only widened the gap at the top but also delivered a psychological blow in the title race, with Galatasaray emerging from one of the season’s most anticipated fixtures with momentum firmly on their side.

Fenerbahçe’s defeat was compounded by Ederson’s suspension after his dismissal, ruling him out of their next league match.