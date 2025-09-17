Galatasaray will step onto Europe’s grandest stage Thursday night, traveling to Frankfurt to face Eintracht Frankfurt in their UEFA Champions League opener.

Fresh from a record-setting campaign in the Süper Lig, where Galatasaray secured their 25th domestic title and third consecutive championship, Okan Buruk’s side has carried their momentum into the new season with a flawless five-game start, scoring 15 goals and conceding just once.

Their last defeat came in the 29th week of the previous season against bitter rivals Beşiktaş, after which they have strung together 16 consecutive victories across league and cup competitions.

Buruk’s squad combines the firepower of Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen with the creativity and control of Lucas Torreira, Leroy Sane, and İlkay Gündoğan.

Galatasaray players celebrate after Mauro Icardi's goal during the Süper Lig match against Eyüpspor, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 13, 2025. (IHA Photo)

This mix of experience, athleticism, and tactical versatility has allowed Galatasaray to dominate in the domestic arena, boasting a record of 47 goals for and only five against across their last 16 official matches.

Thursday’s clash will challenge whether that domestic form can withstand the intensity, pace, and tactical rigor of the Champions League.

German precision

Eintracht Frankfurt, third in last season’s Bundesliga under Dino Toppmoller, enter the campaign with confidence tempered by recent setbacks.

Frankfurt has enjoyed strong European outings in recent seasons, reaching the Europa League quarterfinals before losing to eventual champions Tottenham Hotspur and making the last 16 in their previous Champions League appearance.

Yet their Bundesliga start this season has been inconsistent, with two wins and a shocking 3-1 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, a game in which they played the final 30 minutes with a numerical advantage yet still conceded three goals.

The German side has undergone significant roster changes.

Hugo Ekitike, whose performances were instrumental last season, departed for Liverpool, while stalwart defender Tuta joined Al-Duhail in Qatar.

New acquisitions Jonathan Burkardt and Ritsu Doan will be expected to lead the attack alongside Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi, though Batshuayi has yet to make a tangible impact in his limited appearances.

Young German-Turk Can Uzun has emerged as a key contributor, scoring three goals in three Bundesliga appearances, a factor that adds a personal subplot for Galatasaray fans watching from afar.

Frankfurt will be without Mario Gotze and Rasmus Kristensen due to injury, while the availability of Hugo Larsson remains uncertain.

Their tactical setup under Toppmoller emphasizes high pressing, quick transitions, and exploitation of wide spaces, posing a stern challenge for Galatasaray’s defensive structure.

Decisive Osimhen’s status

Victor Osimhen, sidelined with a sprained ankle sustained during Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda, will be assessed after the final training session before kickoff.

If unavailable, Barış Alper Yılmaz is expected to lead the line, with Mauro Icardi retained as an impact substitute.

Osimhen’s absence would test Buruk’s squad depth and tactical flexibility, particularly in the face of Frankfurt’s high-intensity pressing game.

Attack versus counterattack

Galatasaray’s approach will likely blend patient possession with rapid vertical transitions.

Torreira and Gündoğan will orchestrate midfield tempo, feeding runs from Sane and Berkan Kutlu, while the central defensive pairing of Davinson Sanchez and Abdülkerim Bardakcı must remain alert to Frankfurt’s dynamic wing play and rapid counterattacks.

Frankfurt’s frontline, led by Doan, Batshuayi, and Uzun, will look to exploit space behind Galatasaray’s fullbacks, emphasizing speed, positioning, and clinical finishing.

Set-pieces may also play a decisive role, given both sides’ aerial strengths.

Historical context

This is Galatasaray’s 18th Champions League appearance, eight via direct qualification, ten through preliminary rounds.

The club has 122 prior group-stage matches under its belt, claiming 29 victories, drawing 31, and losing 62, with 122 goals scored and 210 conceded.

Encounters against German opposition have yielded mixed results: across 32 games, they have nine wins, 12 losses, and 11 draws.

Crucially, Galatasaray has been unbeaten in its two previous meetings with Frankfurt (one win, one draw), including a 1-0 victory in the 1992 UEFA Cup, where current coach Okan Buruk featured as a player.

Despite domestic supremacy, Galatasaray’s European record has been less flattering.

The club has secured only one victory in its last 17 Champions League group matches, with a string of 11 defeats underscoring the challenge of translating domestic form to the continental stage.

Away from home, victories have been even scarcer, with the team failing to win in its last nine European away games. The task is clear: secure points early to set a tone for the group stage.

Atmosphere

A significant contingent of Turkish supporters is expected in Frankfurt, providing vocal and emotional support from the stands.

While the home club has sought to limit visiting fan tickets, many Galatasaray fans will find vantage points outside the official allocation, turning the stadium into a near-neutral environment with an electric atmosphere.

The fans’ presence may prove decisive in key moments, particularly if the match hangs in the balance late.