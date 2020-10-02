Galatasaray failed to advance to the UEFA Europa League group stages after losing 2-1 to Rangers in a playoff Thursday.
Goals by Scott Arfield and James Tavernier's sealed the victory for Steven Gerrard's side at Ibrox.
Galatasaray's lone goal was scored by Marcao.
The Rangers will now advance to the Europa League group stages.
