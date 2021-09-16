Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Thursday, taking the top spot.

The Lions dominated the match against the Italian giants, as newly signed Olimpiu Morutan shined.

Lazio's Albanian goalie Thomas Strakosha scored an own goal in the 67th minute at Istanbul's Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex.

Galatasaray took the top spot with three points, while Marseille and Lokomotiv Moscow placed second and third respectively with one point each after their 1-1 draw in Group E.

The Yellow-Reds will play their next match in Group E against French side Marseille away at Stade de Marseille on Sept. 30.