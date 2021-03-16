Turkish giant Galatasaray has decided to extend veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera's contract by three more years.

The club on Tuesday held a press conference at its home Türk Telekom Stadium to officially announce the deal.

"As you know, this is my 10th year with Galatasaray and I'm more sure than ever I've made the right decision. Maybe I'm 15,000 kilometers away from home, but Istanbul is like my second home ... and Galatasaray is my second family," Muslera said at the contract-signing ceremony.

The Uruguayan goalie joined Galatasaray back in 2011 after four seasons with Serie A side Lazio.

The 34-year-old has become a Galatasaray legend over the years, making 374 appearances for the Istanbul side in all competitions, 300 of them came in the Turkish Süper Lig, the highest for any foreign player in the league's history.

He also defended the Lions' goalpost in more than 40 Champions League and Europa Cup matches.

He's kept a total of 128 clean sheets, surpassing other club legends Claudio Taffarel and Mondragon's number of clean sheets.

In the 2011-2012 season, Muslera kept a record 16 clean sheets out of a total of 32 matches.

Muslera has won numerous titles and honors with the club, including five Süper Lig titles, five Turkish Cups and one Turkish Super Cup title.

He's also been capped 116 times by the Uruguayan national team since making his debut in 2009.