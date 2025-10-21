Galatasaray return to the UEFA Champions League stage Wednesday with renewed confidence and the roar of their fans behind them as they host Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in Istanbul.

After a turbulent start to their European campaign – a humbling 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt followed by a sensational 1-0 victory over Liverpool – Okan Buruk’s men now have a chance to steady the ship and stake a stronger claim in the league phase.

For Galatasaray, winning is not enough as they aim to restore continental pride and prove their domestic dominance can echo across Europe.

Fortress forged in fire

RAMS Park has become more than a stadium for Galatasaray – it’s a sanctuary of defiance, hell itself.

The Lions are unbeaten in their last 29 home matches across all competitions, a streak stretching back to their 1-0 loss to Young Boys in last year’s Champions League playoff.

Since that night, they’ve collected 21 victories and 8 draws, steamrolling through the Turkish Super Lig and making the arena one of Europe’s most intimidating venues.

Galatasaray’s fans, averaging 45,000 strong each home game, will again be their twelfth man.

The energy that rattled Liverpool two weeks ago is expected to surge through the stands once more, creating a cauldron that few visiting sides can endure.

Quest for consecutive glory

It’s been twelve years since Galatasaray last won consecutive Champions League group matches – back in 2012 under Fatih Terim, when they famously toppled Manchester United, CFR Cluj and Braga to reach the knockout rounds.

Wednesday’s clash offers a chance to rekindle that fire.

Head coach Okan Buruk is expected to rely on the same aggressive setup that stunned Liverpool: compact defense, rapid transitions and the lethal pace of Leroy Sane and Victor Osimhen up front.

Osimhen, who converted the decisive penalty against the English champions, has scored in six consecutive European outings and remains Galatasaray’s spearhead.

However, the hosts will miss Wilfried Singo, sidelined with a hamstring injury from the Beşiktaş derby.

In his absence, Roland Sallai will continue at right-back, while Davinson Sanchez returns from suspension to fortify the back line.

In midfield, Mario Lemina and İlkay Gündoğan are expected to orchestrate play, supported by the tireless Lucas Torreira.

Buruk has urged his men to “play with heart and discipline,” emphasizing the need for maturity against a side that thrives on surprise.

Bold Bodo/Glimt

On the other side, Bodo/Glimt arrive in Istanbul as wide-eyed challengers with nothing to lose and everything to prove.

Making their first-ever appearance in the Champions League’s main stage, the Norwegian champions have already turned heads by holding Slavia Prague and Tottenham Hotspur to back-to-back 2-2 draws.

Under Kjetil Knutsen, Bodo/Glimt are known for their fearless, high-tempo football – pressing hard, breaking fast and refusing to play the underdog.

They stunned Europe two seasons ago when they crushed Roma 6-1 in the Europa Conference League, a reminder that underestimating them can be fatal.

Their attacking threats are diverse: Kasper Hogh, the 24-year-old forward with 17 league goals, leads the line, while winger Daniel Bassi and playmaker Albert Gronbaek bring creativity and flair.

Central defender Odin Bjortuft, who scored twice in their last domestic match, anchors the backline and initiates their build-up play with remarkable composure.

Yet, their Achilles’ heel remains their away form.

Bodo/Glimt have not won in their last eight European away matches, losing six.

They’ll also be without captain Ulrik Saltnes and the unfamiliar turf of RAMS Park – coupled with a roaring crowd – could amplify their nerves.

Clash of styles

For Galatasaray, this match represents more than just three points – it’s a statement of continuity and resurgence.

They sit 21st in the Champions League standings with three points, while Bodo/Glimt trail in 24th with two, making Wednesday’s showdown crucial for both sides’ ambitions.

Galatasaray’s technical superiority and home aura will face off against Bodo/Glimt’s daring, collective dynamism.

Buruk’s team will look to dictate tempo early, using wing play to stretch the Norwegians, who prefer compact pressing.

Should Galatasaray win, they will not only tighten their grip on qualification hopes but also hand Bodo/Glimt the first Champions League defeat in their history – a milestone the Istanbul faithful would relish under the floodlights.