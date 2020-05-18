Galatasaray President Mustafa Cengiz was urgently taken into surgery early Monday over gastrointestinal bleeding, two days after he was discharged from the hospital.
Agencies reported that Cengiz had complications due to his ongoing chemotherapy and was immediately admitted to a hospital in Istanbul’s Nişantaşı.
The team president recently had brain surgery and went through an extensive period of testing.
In a kind gesture, chairman of Galatasaray’s archrival Fenerbahçe, Ali Koç was among the very first people who visited Cengiz in the hospital.
Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray elected Mustafa Cengiz as its 37th chairman at an extraordinary congress in January 2018.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.